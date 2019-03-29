Politics
Read time: 2 minutes

Friday News Dump: How Trump Campaign Plans To Target Reporters, And Other News

You thought it was already bad? This time, the Trump campaign plans to go after individuals for doing their jobs.
By Susie Madrak
41 min ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Wow. So the Trump people have reporters' tweets ready to use in campaign ads targeting... reporters:

They’re already prepared to attack reporters. “Any reporter who tries that will be hit with 30-second spots of all their ridiculous claims about collusion,” said the source, who, like others interviewed for this story, requested anonymity to describe private conversations. “Their tweets have all been screencapped. It’s all ready to go.” (“It's the same thing we've been doing the last two years. We're going to hold the media accountable when we see fit,” an RNC official clarified, adding that this would include digital clips shared on social media.)

It's been a hell of a week, so here's a guinea pig!

And a little kid with bubbles!

And this one's just for me:

Have a nice weekend, everyone!

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.