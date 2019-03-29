Friday News Dump: How Trump Campaign Plans To Target Reporters, And Other News

Wow. So the Trump people have reporters' tweets ready to use in campaign ads targeting... reporters:

They’re already prepared to attack reporters. “Any reporter who tries that will be hit with 30-second spots of all their ridiculous claims about collusion,” said the source, who, like others interviewed for this story, requested anonymity to describe private conversations. “Their tweets have all been screencapped. It’s all ready to go.” (“It's the same thing we've been doing the last two years. We're going to hold the media accountable when we see fit,” an RNC official clarified, adding that this would include digital clips shared on social media.)

The president wants to run on “no collusion”—but his fellow Republicans think that would be the wrong message at the wrong time, @elainaplott and @peteratlantic report: https://t.co/Nojntp62JM — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 29, 2019

We have yet to learn the #MuellerReport's findings on Obstruction, but we already know there are serious Qs about whether Trump has (is) engaged in fraud and other serious crimes. Read David Fahrentold and Jonathan O'Connell's important piece. https://t.co/cm22d7C1pl — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) March 29, 2019

THE COURT: Is the grand jury investigation over?



GOODHAND (assistant U.S. attorney): No, it is continuing. I can -- in the Court's words, I can say it's continuing robustly. pic.twitter.com/oNTXzFuGsu — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 28, 2019

The same @GOPLeader who said Putin was paying off Rohrabacher and Trump before Paul Ryan told him to shut up. https://t.co/nlkzo2vrHw — Real Fake P0TUS (@RF_P0TUS) March 29, 2019

TRUMP: "I support the Great Lakes. Always have. They are beautiful. They are big. Very deep. Record deepness, right?" pic.twitter.com/GCSXHp5RdG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2019

It doesn't matter which party you belong to, if you're running for president, America needs to see your tax returns https://t.co/AptshsboXN — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 29, 2019

There Is No GOP Obamacare Replacement And There Never Has Been | via: HuffPostPol https://t.co/vHCf5AGBMQ — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) March 29, 2019

The Trump appointee who oversees Medicare-Medicaid quietly directed millions of taxpayer dollars in contracts to Republican communications consultants during her tenure — including hiring a GOP media adviser to bolster her profile, Politico reports. https://t.co/l8vFczTzfi

Dems also argue that the Republicans set a precedent for asking for and receiving 1000’s of pages of highly sensitive and classified material from DOJ last summer related to the Russia probe. Now demand same degree of transparency over Mueller findings. https://t.co/XmhVpNlQEQ — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 29, 2019

The Mueller Report is so long and complicated that it will take weeks to prepare it for public release, says man who was able to summarize it and confidently express his legal conclusions in less than 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/QXwvHxuSvc — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) March 28, 2019

One thing is for certain. @realDonaldTrump blows all the time.



Trump To Sean Hannity: Wind Energy Won't Work Because Wind 'Only Blows Sometimes'https://t.co/sQZtlKEopG — ☮ Just Joe ☮ (@Surfin_392) March 29, 2019

Facebook insists the tech giant is ready to confront Russian disinformation ahead of presidential elections in Ukraine. Ukrainian candidates are not so sure. https://t.co/nbDwjdld9t — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) March 29, 2019

With links to the Christchurch attacker, what is the Identitarian Movement? | By: Jason Wilson https://t.co/pNFeuwAYFT — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) March 29, 2019

In a rare turn @mariashriver and @timshriver rallied the public and members of Congress from both parties to get the administration to back down https://t.co/70zZmo4y9B — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 28, 2019

"A generation ago, 37 cents out of very food dollar went into the farmer's pockets.



Today, it's 15 cents ... A handful of giant corps. have figured out how to grow bigger, take more profits for themselves." @ewarren on calling for helping family farmers. https://t.co/6uvWBq4U4k — Hardball (@hardball) March 29, 2019

Less than meets the eye: Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement with Oklahoma is all about buying silence https://t.co/8Tc5yG24lN pic.twitter.com/tzBHMiKAmV — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) March 29, 2019

Mueller has not reported anything. Why does anyone support this idiotic lady? https://t.co/FTHQEzSvOr — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 29, 2019

A reporter went undercover in a three-year investigation and found out the NRA was teaching Australians to discredit gun violence survivors and advocates.



Find out how the NRA exports fear abroad: https://t.co/DMUWYC5MX9 — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) March 28, 2019

This is an excellent piece of reporting by @trudyharry about a group of Cambodian monks who have used social media for years to expose corruption & injustice. They are now victims of a government crackdown. @CodaStory https://t.co/dVe1yxLY2v — Burhan Wazir (@BWazir1) March 29, 2019

SPREAD THEIR SHAME!



They beat him so hard that blood splattered on the hospital bed & he needed facial reconstruction surgery. Ruben McAusland a Paterson, NJ cop, committed the beating while his partner, Roger Then filmed it https://t.co/0fqyAI4yzz — Stone 🥶 (@stonecold2050) March 28, 2019

Brief guide to Gen Z lingo https://t.co/mnpdkCuyQW pic.twitter.com/IqRYtcxNdO — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) March 29, 2019

NEW: Pope Francis issues sweeping sex abuse legislation for Vatican personnel and Holy See diplomats, requiring immediate reporting of abuse allegations to Vatican prosecutors. https://t.co/8ebe7xGRjT pic.twitter.com/zYVRHg8khb — ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2019

#TheBrink, a new fly-on-the-wall documentary about Bannon, "shows just how empty his message is" https://t.co/gfPeNH68Fi — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 28, 2019

There were actually three main points I wanted to make in today's column, and I thought I would spell them out in case you missed them 1/ https://t.co/WGvEAYsRtu — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 29, 2019

The first is that Republicans are still coming for your healthcare. Trump may have surprised some of them with his kill-the-ACA filing, but they support the goal – they'd just rather not talk about it until after the election 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 29, 2019

VIDEO: A devastated mother recalls how her child was ripped from her hands by rising flood water during Cyclone Idai that hit eastern Mozambique more than a week ago. The inland Begaja community has still received no relief due to their remote location pic.twitter.com/xu0DrcarBF — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 29, 2019

“Mitch McConnell on Thursday moved one step closer to changing the Senate rules to speed up the confirmation of most of Trump’s nominees.”



(Pay attention, everyone.)https://t.co/CB3ijTZdf9 — Kassandra Seven (@KassandraSeven) March 29, 2019

Taken for a Ride: How Ambulance Debt Afflicts the Extreme Poor https://t.co/rZQlIPk0Hc — Norwood Orrick aka DJ Hug-A-Thug (@BlogWood) March 29, 2019

The last perfect March Madness bracket was busted on Thursday. https://t.co/Otx8qttEOM — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 29, 2019

Today n my podcast "MLB Overtime Betting," I recap opening day, look at how taking the run line with favorites can be very profitable, get a season overview from @jwyllys, & break down my Friday #MLB picks: https://t.co/vvFB9LKCyJ — Greg Peterson (@GUnit_81) March 29, 2019

It's been a hell of a week, so here's a guinea pig!

Eating blueberries pic.twitter.com/5x5rd3WD8H — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 26, 2019

And a little kid with bubbles!

We could all use lessons from toddlers with finding joy in the simplest of things #buuuuuubbles pic.twitter.com/KSYGSHYUjK — Summer Matheson (@Summer_Hitachi) March 27, 2019

And this one's just for me:

#RINGTHEBELL Citizens Bank Park is rocking after Rhys Hoskins first career grand slam. ⚾️🔥 Phillies are up 10-3 heading into the 8th. Details: https://t.co/LBg1ykMlbB pic.twitter.com/vWKXyBnZwP — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) March 28, 2019

Have a nice weekend, everyone!