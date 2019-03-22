In Friday News Dump, We Learn Boeing Charged Extra For Safety Features

Boeing 737 Max approval documents subpoenaed by fraud unit https://t.co/k2wZGxumc5 pic.twitter.com/NEZvfxekQM
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2019
"As the pilots of the doomed Boeing jets in Ethiopia and Indonesia fought to control their planes, they lacked two notable safety features in their cockpits.
One reason: Boeing charged extra for them."https://t.co/u841Vuu3lW
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 22, 2019
Indonesia’s flag carrier becomes the first airline to confirm plans to cancel an order for Boeing's 737 MAX jets after two deadly crashes https://t.co/nh3y5UfQNN
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 22, 2019
Air crash investigators are probing the MCAS anti-stalling system that is fitted to Boeing's 737 MAX 8 jets. Infographic explains how the system is meant to prevent engine stalls and similar characteristics in the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crasheshttps://t.co/0zwdfdtFAW pic.twitter.com/ZZ6mUVOG34
— AFP news agency (@AFP) March 22, 2019
Outrageous. Safety features that stop airplanes from falling out of the sky shouldn't cost "extra"—and regulators shouldn't look the other way when companies like Boeing compromise safety for profit. It's time for congressional hearings. Now. https://t.co/PyXz6T7k45
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 22, 2019
Gripping coverage on Fox News of Boeing's decision to sell for profit a critical safety update to their aircraft, resulting in the deaths of 279 people. pic.twitter.com/seN5K2kmly
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 22, 2019
US official reveals Atlantic drilling plan while hailing Trump’s ability to distract public https://t.co/3xzKHOY23X
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) March 22, 2019
Here @oliverdarcy digs into a Twitter feature that is helping strengthen feedback loops and filter bubbles https://t.co/DBDArPCpYb
— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) March 22, 2019
During this morning's interview with Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump very strongly suggested that AG William Barr should "do what is fair" and criminally investigate Hillary Clinton and others, specifically because he's mad that he's been treated "viciously." pic.twitter.com/Qv4ExjFBa7
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 22, 2019
Trump accidentally hit his head with a golf glub, asked if caddy did it: report https://t.co/Yb24eBV6p6 pic.twitter.com/LE9juKGKTh
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 22, 2019
Mueller report does not seem imminent because 1 redactions in Cohen search warrants allowed for 60 more days, 2 update on Gates’s sentencing delayed 60 days, 3 pending GJ battles with Stone associate Andrew Miller and unknown co. and 4 reports that Rosenstein will stay longer.↓ Story continues below ↓
— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) March 22, 2019
BREAKING: In letter to WH, Rep. Cummings reveals that KUSHNER was routinely using WhatsApp to conduct official business as recently as Dec. 2018. Kushner's lawyer told lawmakers he screenshots messages to preserve them.
Cummings wants details by April 4. https://t.co/uOZdCgKGph
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 21, 2019
My PM right here: pic.twitter.com/BPI40kQXua
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 22, 2019
A threat on 4chan led to school closures across Charlottesville today. A user claiming to be a student said they were going to commit "ethnic cleansing."
4chan was banned in NZ for hosting the shooting video. Its users also helped plan Unite the Right.https://t.co/gMQ4DClBe2
— Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) March 21, 2019
The suggestion that Trump spews bile and self-pity about McCain to rally his base, rather than out of unhinged malign envy, seems naive and enabling to me. (And where's the evidence that Trump's base hates McCain?) https://t.co/8GkH5Rj9Nx
— Dan Froomkin (@froomkin) March 22, 2019
Mangroves are moving north as temperatures rise. They're blocking views and changing ecosystems in Northern Florida, while providing new protections from climate change and its impacts.
By @ClimateCentral & @WJCTJax. Other partners: @jaxdotcom, @NewsHour. https://t.co/y1BaloSMhB
— John Upton (@johnupton) March 22, 2019
Scoop: White House is considering @StephenMoore for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board, sources tell @SalehaMohsin and me.
Moore, a visiting fellow at Heritage Foundation, was founder of the conservative Club for Growth and served on editorial board of the Wall Street Journal.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 22, 2019
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are defending the decision to detain a 9-year-old girl who officers said provided inconsistent information during her inspection. https://t.co/DrN3nCfSR2
— #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) March 21, 2019
The local Fox affiliate in Randolph, NH is owned by Sinclair, so I learned that the must-run Boris commentary refers to Beto O'Rourke as "Robert O'Rourke."
I checked and, no, he does not refer to the man who defeated O'Rourke as Rafael Cruz. pic.twitter.com/kvTCuHARQk
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 22, 2019
When will Robert Mueller file his report? (And other burning questions as Washington holds its breath.) https://t.co/LcGXoEawAC
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 21, 2019
Lindsay Graham's Lost Spine should probably have its own Twitter account.
— Anonymous White House Official (@dvorakoelling) March 21, 2019
"Lawmakers have displaced the burden of public safety onto educators and even children, who now learn to assess risk while they’re still learning how to read." https://t.co/pO7ZYwQhKi
— Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) March 22, 2019
Buried on A16, @nytimes? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SpYgNSsdNT
— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) March 22, 2019
Your monthly reminder: “Trump Jr. reportedly earned a reputation around campus for his rowdy, inebriated habits — notably, passing out in his classmates’ rooms, and wetting their beds.” https://t.co/4qSjPMNSic
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 22, 2019
Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal. https://t.co/TkOv6IKvLq
— abc27 News (@abc27News) March 22, 2019
JUST IN: Jared Kushner’s attorney told the House Oversight Committee that Kushner uses private apps and personal email to communicate about official White House matters with foreign leaders — a violation of a law governing White House records and official policy.
— NPR (@NPR) March 21, 2019
New survey: Kentucky ranks at the top among state governments in "legal corruption," meaning moneyed interests tell the governor and legislature what to do, regardless of what might help their constituents. https://t.co/WO8ZeWSbNj ^JC
— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) March 22, 2019
The Technology 202: Facebook password glitch adds to list of company's woes https://t.co/MC5x48xq8T
— Post Politics (@postpolitics) March 22, 2019
CREW has launched a tracker to see which candidates have released 10 years of tax returns and which have failed. All candidates should release their full returns for the last 10 years. It’s just basic transparency. How is that even necessary to say? https://t.co/FJXoFiWI4n
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 21, 2019
Spring flooding has already been disastrous, and it's likely to get worse. https://t.co/pEwoewb6n8
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 22, 2019
America's farmers are facing the worst economic crisis in almost 30 years https://t.co/rx2oWeZTk0
— CHARLIE GETS POLITICAL (@moonlight26a) March 22, 2019
Trump and the establishment are one in assuming that the United States must seek military supremacy across the world — in all regions, at all costs, for all time. In the @newrepublic, I say no: https://t.co/16oJ6gFa6R
— Stephen Wertheim (@stephenwertheim) March 22, 2019
NEW: After being defeated by @AOC, Joe Crowley spun through the revolving door and now works as a shadow lobbyist for Trump's pro-corporate trade deal. via @EleanorEagan and @jeffhauser https://t.co/sJ4dcRj8Pj
— Sludge (@Sludge) March 21, 2019
As Palm Beach turned into a presidential retreat, disgruntled police officers left in record numbers. The town hired replacements with questionable backgrounds, including at least two w/ criminal histories.
My final story for @pbpost & @shinysheet: https://t.co/JzaLjDyEl3
— Ian Cohen (@icohenb) March 22, 2019
Trump seems to be determined not to disclose any details of his private rendezvous with Putin.
The White House letter to Congress: https://t.co/X2smuaLwER pic.twitter.com/2wCaREzvbz
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 22, 2019
SCOOP: Franklin Graham traveled to Moscow and had a sit-down meeting with a sanctioned Russian official earlier this month—and claimed Mike Pence supported the trip. https://t.co/GNBe4k4uBx pic.twitter.com/wap2tjC9vX
— Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) March 20, 2019
Hundreds form human chain around mosque in New Zealand https://t.co/55Dy91JJ29 pic.twitter.com/soWIx3X2Jv
— The Hill (@thehill) March 22, 2019
Did you know, 700 million people worldwide could be displaced by intense water scarcity by 2030. Save Water, Save Earth!#LeavingNoOneBehind #WorldWaterDay2019 pic.twitter.com/e4Fj29hGrk
— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 22, 2019
And finally: A panda!
Having a bad day? Here's a panda trying to get in a hammock. pic.twitter.com/OBQKHIRS0c
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) March 21, 2019
Comments