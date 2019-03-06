John Brennan: Trump Family Members Will Have 'Issues With DOJ'

One day I would love to put Randy Rainbow in the same room with Robert Mueller and just see if the Universe explodes. Drama and Anti-Drama.

Former CIA chief John Brennan joined Lawrence O'Donnell last night to discuss, well, a number of matters of grave importance, but in this clip, they address the Mueller investigation. O'Donnell asked Brennan to venture a guess about what stage Mueller is in regarding his report, and what he thinks the final report will entail. Brennan believes the report will come sooner rather than later, and possibly even this Friday.

He astutely observed that NEXT Friday is March 15th — the famous Ides of March — and hinted that Mueller is maybe not all that into dramatic flair. Understatement, much? I'd go a step further to say it is Mueller's avoidance of anything dramatic, symbolic, or theatrical that magnifies the tremendous impact of every single thing he does.

Brennan continued to explain that he believes if/when Trump family members are indicted, it will be on the day the final report drops, since no one in their right mind believes he'd allow the Special Counsel to continue his work after THAT prospect becomes real for Hair Führer...

Transcript below:

