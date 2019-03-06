John Brennan: Trump Family Members Will Have 'Issues With DOJ'

One day I would love to put Randy Rainbow in the same room with Robert Mueller and just see if the Universe explodes. Drama and Anti-Drama.
Former CIA chief John Brennan joined Lawrence O'Donnell last night to discuss, well, a number of matters of grave importance, but in this clip, they address the Mueller investigation. O'Donnell asked Brennan to venture a guess about what stage Mueller is in regarding his report, and what he thinks the final report will entail. Brennan believes the report will come sooner rather than later, and possibly even this Friday.
He astutely observed that NEXT Friday is March 15th — the famous Ides of March — and hinted that Mueller is maybe not all that into dramatic flair. Understatement, much? I'd go a step further to say it is Mueller's avoidance of anything dramatic, symbolic, or theatrical that magnifies the tremendous impact of every single thing he does.
Brennan continued to explain that he believes if/when Trump family members are indicted, it will be on the day the final report drops, since no one in their right mind believes he'd allow the Special Counsel to continue his work after THAT prospect becomes real for Hair Führer...
Transcript below:
O'DONNELL: Are you one who's willing at this stage of the game to venture a guess about where Robert Mueller is in his process and how close he is to filing a report and beyond that, what you would expect from such a report?
BRENNAN: Well, I think Robert Mueller wants to be able to conclude his work and turnover the investigative threads to the Southern District of New York, Eastern District of Virginia and other jurisdictions as appropriate. We're coming up to two years. I think he does want to conclude that. I wouldn't be surprised if for example, this week on Friday, not knowing anything about it, but Friday is the day the grand jury indictments come down and this Friday is better than next Friday because next Friday is the 15th of March, which is the Ides of March and I don't think Robert Mueller will want to have a dramatic flair of the Ides of March when he is gonna be delivering what I think are gonna be the final indictments and report that he gives to the Attorney General.↓ Story continues below ↓
O'DONNELL: What makes you believe he has more indictments?
BRENNAN: Because he hasn't addressed the issue of criminal conspiracy, as well as any individuals...
O'DONNELL: Criminal conspiracy involving the Russians?
BRENNAN: Yes.
O'DONNELL: And that's an area, that is an area you know something about. That investigation was developing while you were still on the job.
BRENNAN: Well, it was in terms of looking at what was going on with the Russians and whether or not U.S. persons were actively collaborating, colluding, cooperating and involved in a conspiracy with them or not but also if there is going to be any member of the Trump family...
O'DONNELL: Did you see enough at that stage to believe that there would now, that that would result in indictments once investigated?
BRENNAN: I thought at the time there was going to be individuals who were going to have issues with the Department of Justice. Yes. I think we've already seen a number of individuals who have been indicted, either have plead guilty or have been convicted now. So again, I don't have any inside knowledge. I'm not talking with anybody --
O'DONNELL: Yes, you do. You have inside knowledge --
BRENNAN: But not about the status of the investigation right now, but I do think also, that if anybody from the Trump family, extended family is going to be indicted, it would be the final act of Mueller's investigation because Bob Mueller and his team knows if he were to do something, indicting a Trump family member or if he were to go forward with indictment on criminal conspiracy involving U.S. persons, that would be the death knell of the Special Counsel's office because I don't believe Donald Trump would allow Bob Mueller to continue in the aftermath of those types of actions.
O'DONNELL: John Brennan, thank you very much. You have to listen to every word in the John Brennan answer. Thank you for joining us. I really appreciate it.
