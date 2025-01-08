What In The Holy F*ck Is Wrong With John Fetterman?

We've covered Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman's bizarre actions previously after he opened an account on Truth Social, being the first Democrat to do so. And Susie Madrak reported that Fetterman said the federal cases against Hunter Biden and the New York hush-money case against Trump were both “politically motivated” and deserving of pardons. And now he's taken it to another level.

The Hill reports:

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) compared President-elect Trump’s talk of acquiring Greenland to the Louisiana Purchase.

Fetterman joined Fox News, alongside Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), on Tuesday to discuss the concern surrounding Trump’s call to acquire the Danish territory as he prepares to take office again.

“There’s a lot of talk about Greenland, for example, and … there’s a lot of freak-outs and of course, I would never support taking it by force,” Fetterman said.

He continued, noting it would be a “responsible conversation” to discuss acquisition, including “just buying it out.”

“If anyone thinks that’s bonkers, it’s like, well, remember the Louisiana Purchase?” Fetterman said.

In 1803, the United States purchased land west of the Mississippi from the French.

The Pennsylvania Democrat also highlighted the 1867 purchase of Alaska from the Russian Empire. He said he was “open to having all kinds of conversations.”

“Some things might work out, some may not, but that’s part of ongoing dialogue,” Fetterman said.