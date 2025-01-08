What In The Holy F*ck Is Wrong With John Fetterman?

He's turning into a cross between a turnip and a Donald stan.
By Conover KennardJanuary 8, 2025

We've covered Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman's bizarre actions previously after he opened an account on Truth Social, being the first Democrat to do so. And Susie Madrak reported that Fetterman said the federal cases against Hunter Biden and the New York hush-money case against Trump were both “politically motivated” and deserving of pardons. And now he's taken it to another level.

The Hill reports:

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) compared President-elect Trump’s talk of acquiring Greenland to the Louisiana Purchase.

Fetterman joined Fox News, alongside Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), on Tuesday to discuss the concern surrounding Trump’s call to acquire the Danish territory as he prepares to take office again.

“There’s a lot of talk about Greenland, for example, and … there’s a lot of freak-outs and of course, I would never support taking it by force,” Fetterman said.

He continued, noting it would be a “responsible conversation” to discuss acquisition, including “just buying it out.”

“If anyone thinks that’s bonkers, it’s like, well, remember the Louisiana Purchase?” Fetterman said.

In 1803, the United States purchased land west of the Mississippi from the French.

The Pennsylvania Democrat also highlighted the 1867 purchase of Alaska from the Russian Empire. He said he was “open to having all kinds of conversations.”

“Some things might work out, some may not, but that’s part of ongoing dialogue,” Fetterman said.

“We really need to pace ourselves if we’re going to freak out over every last tweet or every last conversation or press conference,” Fetterman insisted.

Fetterman doesn't want us to freak out, but he's open to discussing King Donald's attempt to expand his kingdom. Imagine if President Joe Biden started threatening land grabs while renaming bodies of water. The outrage from the right would be deafening. Hey, MAGA, I expect the price of eggs and gasoline to drop drastically on Jan. 20th.

