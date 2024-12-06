What The Hell Happened To Sen. John Fetterman?

John Fetterman said yesterday that the federal cases against Hunter Biden and the New York hush money case against Trump were both “politically motivated” and deserving of pardons. What a jackass. Via NBC News:

Biden issued a broad pardon for his son Hunter over the weekend. Trump was convicted by a New York state jury earlier this year on charges of falsifying business records related to payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film performer, ahead of the 2016 election. Pardons in state cases like that one are handled at the stat level, not the presidential level. Fetterman told a small group of reporters in the Capitol that the tax and gun cases against Hunter Biden were “politically motivated” and “weaponized for political gain,” comparing them to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump. “The same thing was done with Trump with the New York case. And that was bulls--- too,” the Pennsylvania senator said. “And that was weaponized for political gain.”

He also said the same thing to Joy Behar on The View.

Imma try to be charitable here, because maybe Fetterman has memory problems from his stroke. (He also seems to have impulse control problems as well.) So let me remind him.

Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney and fixer, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for the exact same "hush money" case -- which was really about tax fraud and campaign finance violations. He testified that he paid off Stormy Daniels at the behest of Trump.

He also had a taped conversation with Trump about paying off the National Enquirer to suppress Karen McDougal's story about her affair with Trump before the election. A jury heard it!

Now, on what planet do you hold responsible the person who followed directions to commit a crime, but not the person who actually ordered the crime?

Fetterman isn't up for reelection until 2028, so he has time to calm down and stop shooting off his mouth in favor of the fascist. He was clearly spooked after the election by the support Trump had in Pennsylvania, but that's no reason to turn into a political windsock.

Because he's pissing off the people who actually sent him to the Senate. Maybe just stick to trolling? I won't go as far as to call him "Manchin in a hoodie" as some people call him, but come on.

