'In Really Good Shape': Fetterman To Return To The Senate In April

Sen. John Fetterman will return to the Senate the week of April 17 after receiving inpatient treatment for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. This news will give conservatives the sads. Too bad.

The Pennsylvania Democrat began receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in mid-February. His return will be welcome news for Senate Democrats, who have a slim majority and have struggled to deal with absences over the last month. It remains uncertain exactly when Fetterman will leave the hospital, but a person close to Fetterman confirmed he will be back to his Senate business after the coming two-week April recess. Fetterman is not the only senator who has been absent from the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) have also missed significant time. McConnell was recently released from physical therapy after suffering a concussion and a minor rib fracture.

On an aside, why is Politico describing Fetterman like this?

But Fetterman's situation has been different. The six-foot-eight, bald-headed and tattooed freshman has been open about his mental health challenges and the need to seek help.

Democrats are pleased with the news.

“I visited John yesterday, and it’s remarkable how good he looked,” Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) said in a statement Wednesday. “He’s in really good shape. I look forward to welcoming him back to the Senate next month.”

Great news and look forward to seeing you back in the halls of Congress @JohnFetterman https://t.co/3eRuT3Amu2 — Dwight Evans (@DwightEvansPA) March 29, 2023

After suffering from a stroke in May, then a bout of depression, it's good to see that Fetterman is coming back in good shape.