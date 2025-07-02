Thanks To Trump, Crops Are Unharvested And Farms Are At Risk

We can add food scarcity to our worries about cuts to Medicaid, SNAP benefits, public health and the tariffs destroying our quality of life (and quite possibly our lives, themselves) under Donald Trump. This latest threat comes via Trump's immigration fascism:

Via Reuters:

In the vast agricultural lands north of Los Angeles, stretching from Ventura County into the state’s central valley, two farmers, two field supervisors and four immigrant farmworkers told Reuters this month that the ICE raids have led a majority of workers to stop showing up.

That means crops are not being picked and fruit and vegetables are rotting at peak harvest time, they said.

One Mexican farm supervisor, who asked not to be named, was overseeing a field being prepared for planting strawberries last week. Usually he would have 300 workers, he said. On this day he had just 80. Another supervisor at a different farm said he usually has 80 workers in a field, but today just 17.

…

Most economists and politicians acknowledge that many of America’s agricultural workers are in the country illegally, but say a sharp reduction in their numbers could have devastating impacts on the food supply chain and farm-belt economies.