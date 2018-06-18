Fox Business Host: Migrant Familes Being Separated: 'Cruel And Inhumane'

On Fox Business' Varney & Co., the hosts agree that Trump's new zero-tolerance policy that separates children from their family members crossing the border is a cruel solution to border security.

Not even this show was buying Trump's latest tweet.

Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Stuart Varney, a Trump supporter opened the segment by saying, "The Democrats are winning on this issue of separation of families, what say you?"

James Freeman of the WSJ is in favor of immigrants coming over and keeping their families together but felt both parties should come together and tried the "both sides are to blame defense."

Varney then brought up Alan Dershowitz' appearance on Fox and Friends where implored Trump to stop this policy now and go back to what they were doing before..

Co-host Elisabeth McDonald explained that Trump changed he policy a couple of months ago, "The White House changed to say you will be criminally prosecuted so it became a new zero-tolerance policy."

After Varney and his other co-host discussed the past policies, he said, "If they fear for their lives and ask for asylum -- current law says you have to bring them in."

Varney replied, "And you've got to have a hearing (Exactly!) but you don't have to separate children from families."

"No, no."

MacDonald responded, "It feels cruel and inhumane."

And so it is, so it is.