Trump Can End Cruel Family Separations Today, Blames Dems Instead

Donald Trump on Monday falsely claimed that his “no tolerance” policy on undocumented immigrant families was the fault of “obstruction” from the Democratic Party.

During a speech before the National Space Council, Trump addressed the controversy over immigrant children being separated from their parents.

“Immigration is the fault [of Democrats] — all of the problems that we’re having,” he said. “Because we cannot get them to sign legislation, we cannot get them even to the negotiating table. We say it very strongly that it’s the Democrats fault.”

“They are obstructionists — they are obstructing,” he added. “The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility.”

In fact, the president enacted the “no tolerance” policy earlier this year and has the power to end it himself.

Watch the video above.