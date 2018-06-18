Public Outrage Over Trump's Child Separation Continues To Grow

"It reminded me, honestly, of going into an animal shelter": CNN's @DianneG got a chance to go inside an immigration processing center in McAllen, Texas https://t.co/WSS8ANp49d pic.twitter.com/t46VC2BGRf

While it's clear that Trump, as usual, timed the outrage over his separation of families at the border to divert attention from the Mueller probe (rumors are strong that he will soon fire Rosenstein), he seems to have outsmarted himself with this one. The public outrage continues to grow -- including among groups that normally support Trump, like Republicans and evangelicals.

You can help, especially if you live in West Virginia (Joe Manchin is the only Democrat who hasn't signed on to Dianne Feinstein's bill to stop this) or in a state with a less-crazy Republican senator. Call your senators. We only need one.

202-224-3121

Dear @realDonaldTrump and @SecNielsen: When Laura Bush is attacking your policy, you are losing.



Reverse your evil policy of ripping toddlers and children from their parents NOW. https://t.co/FKYb3P1y4x — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 18, 2018

We sent a reporter to church on Sunday to hear what people were saying about immigration. “It’s racism, it’s war, it’s sexism, it’s school shootings, it’s 2,000 children currently separated from their parents at the border." https://t.co/PF18aRIu34 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) June 18, 2018

What Sec. Nielsen says is true. Family separation is not a DHS policy, and it is certainly not a law. It is a practice, a measure, a tactic. Which means it is discretionary. The Trump admin wants to do it. They believe it will work at the border and at the polls. https://t.co/acTBnxiYce — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) June 18, 2018

The sign is at the United Methodist Board of Church and Society building adjacent to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.pic.twitter.com/0oM8zNMJMU — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) June 17, 2018

Last month, WH Chief of Staff John Kelly gave an interview to @NPR John Burnett where he said family separation would be a “tough deterrent.” Transcript here — https://t.co/rY3GMXej3Y https://t.co/BorkH6D0pK — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) June 18, 2018

A young girl separated from her aunt at a border facility had to rely on other children to change her diaper https://t.co/N6EEyqUac0

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 18, 2018

This lede was written from America https://t.co/lHuikhtbjk pic.twitter.com/8VZA5B3g9u — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 17, 2018

These images were just released by border patrol @CBP showing the McAllen, Texas detention facility that we were allowed to tour today. For now, we can only rely on what they give us. They will not allow us inside to film on our own. Why? “Privacy”; they don’t want faces shown pic.twitter.com/laZAyEHwij — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 17, 2018

Trump keeps trying to blame Democrats, but here's John Kelly in March 2017 talking about implementing forced separation for immigrant families:



"I am considering, in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network, I am considering exactly that." pic.twitter.com/OrfVycn6Nx — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 16, 2018

GOP fears midterms backlash from breaking up families at the border https://t.co/TFDXAWa7Hj — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 16, 2018

on one side we have people setting up the concentration camps, and on the other side we have people mad about it. [chuck todd voice] washington is broken — Atrios (@Atrios) June 18, 2018

Can children recover from this type of trauma?

"This type of trauma can be long lasting...we know very young children who are exposed to this type of trauma go on to not develop their speech...and wind up with developmental delays," says @aappres pic.twitter.com/Yfck7Ehptq — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 18, 2018

The NEW YORK FRICKIN’ POST:

“Trump’s concentration camps...” https://t.co/OErBbm4mG2 — Dan Manatt (@DanManatt) June 18, 2018

This thread, by one of the best investigative reporters I know, lays out exactly which questions reporters should be asking about the Texas detention centers where kids are being held. (Are these contractors allowed to use restraints? Which lawmakers have taken their money?)👇🏻 https://t.co/XQl9FSRjMJ — Pamela Colloff (@pamelacolloff) June 18, 2018

This should be the image on every 2018 midterm campaign ad offering voters a choice of whose leadership they trust. It is a most fair question. pic.twitter.com/ONdqHkX01a — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) June 18, 2018

No, these aren't cages, @SteveDoocy says. The authorities simply "built walls out of chain-link fences." Yes, that's a real quote from Fox just now. pic.twitter.com/7oVQ6oE85x — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 18, 2018

"We're told by Trump's backers to feel good about the camps -- to cheer that migrant children have TV and snacks and video games instead of mothers and fathers and siblings."https://t.co/tGwN6l6CQc — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 18, 2018