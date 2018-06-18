Public Outrage Over Trump's Child Separation Continues To Grow
While it's clear that Trump, as usual, timed the outrage over his separation of families at the border to divert attention from the Mueller probe (rumors are strong that he will soon fire Rosenstein), he seems to have outsmarted himself with this one. The public outrage continues to grow -- including among groups that normally support Trump, like Republicans and evangelicals.
You can help, especially if you live in West Virginia (Joe Manchin is the only Democrat who hasn't signed on to Dianne Feinstein's bill to stop this) or in a state with a less-crazy Republican senator. Call your senators. We only need one.
Comments