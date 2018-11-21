Trump Thumped By Chief Justice Roberts Over 'Obama Judge' Complaint

Chief Justice John Roberts scolded Donald Trump today after his remarks about the "Obama judge" on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals who denied the White House the right to arrest asylum-seekers who cross the border and turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts wrote in a statement to the AP. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them."

He went on to praise the courts, saying that we should all be thankful for an independent judiciary.

Now let's be real here. Roberts released this rebuke on the day before Thanksgiving, just as people are leaving work early for a four-day weekend, when they'll be in airports and on the road or clearing their heads for dinner with their whacky aunt or uncle belonging to the Cult of Trump.

In other words, it's not much of a thump. More like a poke or a tap, which is insulting in itself, given Trump's complete and utter disregard for the rule of law and any member of the judiciary who hasn't joined his cult, choosing to remain independent instead.

You know what a better rebuke would be? Reversing the horrible damage done to the Voting Rights Act. That would be a proper rebuke, Chief Justice Roberts.