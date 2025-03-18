Chief Justice Issues Rare Statement Over Donald’s Call To Impeach Judge

Poor Donald.
By Conover KennardMarch 18, 2025

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a statement after co-president Donald Trump called for impeaching Judge James Boasberg as an unelected “troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama."

The Supreme Court made Donald a king, but he is dethroned on his call to impeach a judge who rightfully ruled against him. Boasberg recently issued an order blocking deportation flights under wartime authorities from an 18th-century law that Donald invoked to carry out his agenda. We are not at war with Venezuela.

The comment garnered a rare public statement from Chief Justice John Roberts, who said impeachment “is not an appropriate response.”

CBS News reports:

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare statement Tuesday defending federal judges who have issued decisions against the Trump administration, saying that "impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement" with a court's decision.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said in the statement distributed by the Supreme Court's public information office. "The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose."

Trump unleashed a nearly all-caps screamy shouty post this morning.

This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President - He didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

I can't translate that hot mess. Shortly after, co-president Elon Musk reposted this from Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill.

gill

Take it to the Supreme Court, Gill.

