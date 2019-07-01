Whiny Republicans Want To Impeach Chief Justice Roberts Over Census Ruling

Wilbur Ross and The Trump Administration's argument to add a racist question to the 2020 census was so vapid that Chief Justice Roberts sided with the progressives on the Supreme court and denied them what they were looking for.

In his opinion, Justice Roberts wrote, “Altogether, the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the Secretary gave for his decision,” blasting Wilbur Ross's lame excuses for why the question was needed. He also tore apart the government’s claims in the case as “contrived” and “a distraction." And this was without any of the Hofeller evidence in the record!

His decision is viewed largely as a rebuke of the Trump administration and to suck-ups like Matt Schlapp. For others this was too much to handle, so some of Donald's minions demand that Justice Roberts be impeached.

SCOTUS Justice John Roberts sides with open-borders Left. Supreme Court greenlights Soros-sponsored hijacking on US Census. #throwbackthursday ==> https://t.co/QjRB3qumf0 https://t.co/J2SdxK5yS5 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 27, 2019

Chief Justice John Roberts, the same guy who voted to let Obamacare remain by rewriting the law from the bench, once again SCREWED AMERICA by voting with the Liberals to block Trump from adding a citizenship question to the census.



I AM SO SICK OF THIS ASSHOLE SCREWING AMERICA! — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 27, 2019

Chief Justice John Roberts “fixed” Obamacare and now he found an I significant excuse to allow those here illegally to help Dems keep the house majority. He lied to all of us and under oath in the Senate. It’s perfectly legal to ask citizenship ? on census. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 27, 2019

I’m for impeaching the Chief Justice for lying to all of us about his support of the Constitution. He is responsible for Robertscare and now he is angling for vast numbers of illegal residents to help Dems hold Congress. Enough Deception from GOP judges on the Constitution. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) June 27, 2019

Interesting that they see lying as grounds for impeachment, isn't it? How about we send the criminals to jail instead, Matt?