Whiny Republicans Want To Impeach Chief Justice Roberts Over Census Ruling

Wilbur Ross and The Trump Administration's argument to add a racist question to the 2020 census was so vapid that Chief Justice Roberts sided with the progressives on the Supreme court and denied them what they were looking for.
In his opinion, Justice Roberts wrote, “Altogether, the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the Secretary gave for his decision,” blasting Wilbur Ross's lame excuses for why the question was needed. He also tore apart the government’s claims in the case as “contrived” and “a distraction." And this was without any of the Hofeller evidence in the record!
His decision is viewed largely as a rebuke of the Trump administration and to suck-ups like Matt Schlapp. For others this was too much to handle, so some of Donald's minions demand that Justice Roberts be impeached.
Interesting that they see lying as grounds for impeachment, isn't it? How about we send the criminals to jail instead, Matt?