Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Whiny Republicans Want To Impeach Chief Justice Roberts Over Census Ruling

Republicans are so angry they were caught cheating that they want to scapegoat Chief Justice Roberts for actually seeing what they did.
By John Amato
Whiny Republicans Want To Impeach Chief Justice Roberts Over Census Ruling
Image from: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/Steve Petteway

Wilbur Ross and The Trump Administration's argument to add a racist question to the 2020 census was so vapid that Chief Justice Roberts sided with the progressives on the Supreme court and denied them what they were looking for.

In his opinion, Justice Roberts wrote, “Altogether, the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the Secretary gave for his decision,” blasting Wilbur Ross's lame excuses for why the question was needed. He also tore apart the government’s claims in the case as “contrived” and “a distraction." And this was without any of the Hofeller evidence in the record!

His decision is viewed largely as a rebuke of the Trump administration and to suck-ups like Matt Schlapp. For others this was too much to handle, so some of Donald's minions demand that Justice Roberts be impeached.

Interesting that they see lying as grounds for impeachment, isn't it? How about we send the criminals to jail instead, Matt?


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.