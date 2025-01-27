Sen. Kennedy Creates MAGA Fiction On COVID To Attack Dr. Fauci

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) told incomprehensible lies about Dr. Fauci regarding Covid, claiming Fauci wanted to be the master of the universe.

As each day passes, MAGAts rewrite Demented Donald's handling of the pandemic and hoist the blame on Dr. Fauci, who was and is the most qualified and competent person to deal with such a virus outbreak.

KENNEDY: Dr. Fauci, I don't hate him, but let's face the facts.

He made them. He tried to establish complete control over everybody.

Why did he do that? In my opinion, he was scared.

Dr. Fauci, I think we're gonna find out, was funding gain-of-function research in a Chinese lab.

And the virus may have gotten out from the lab.

And Dr. Fauci saw that and he said, oh, my God, I could get blamed for all this, so I'm gonna have to establish complete control so nobody asks questions and nobody looks under the seat cushions.

And I thought he went too far in terms of mandating the vaccine for everybody.

I never understood why they put him in charge, ethically, how they could put him in charge when he was involved with gain-of-function research and being paid to discover these types of things.

And then he is calling the shots and coming up with all the rules for all of America.

So it's interesting, if that's the reason, because he was scared, he was trying to cover it all up.

And a lot of people got hurt.

And he acted like a thug.

And a lot of businesses went out of business.

And a lot of people lost their livelihoods and their relationships and everything because he got scared.

These were 18-year-old, 19-year-old kids that work out every day.

They're healthy.

And the worst of it is that that all of this undermined the institution of public health.

So next time, people will trust our public health institutions less.

And that's not a good thing.