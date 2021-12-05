Fauci Blasts Ron Johnson For Claim He Overhyped COVID Like He Did AIDS

It's bizarre and despicable comments like this from Republicans that are keeping hesitant Americans from getting vaccinated.
By John AmatoDecember 5, 2021

Dr. Fauci was mystified on CNN's State of the Union over Sen. Ron Johnson's insane remarks where he said he over-hyped COVID like he did AIDS to keep Americans under in fear and under control.

After playing a clip of Johnson's inhumane rant, Tapper said, "Obviously, that's a bizarre and false assertion."

George Bush gave Dr. Fauci the Medal of Freedom for his handling of the AIDS crisis.

"You know, Jake. How do you respond to something as preposterous as that? Over-hyping AIDS? It's killed over 750,000 Americans, 36 million people worldwide. How do you over-hype that?" Fauci marveled.

He continued, "Over-hyping Covid? It's already killed 780,000 Americans and over 5 million people worldwide. I don't have any clue of what he is talking about!"

"I don't think he does either," Tapper agreed.

Death cult Republicans like Ron Johnson apparently want to kill as many Americans as possible, it appears, just to win upcoming elections.

Throwing red meat into the MAGA cult waters is all that matters to these miscreants.

Making Dr, Fauci the bad guy when Traitor Trump was in charge of the pandemic and lied over and over again to the American people is one of their goals.

Discussion

