Ron Johnson Spreading Disinformation About Two Diseases Now

The wannabe doctor, Ron Johnson, went on the Brian Kilmeade radio show on Wednesday. After trying to downplay COVID 19, he went farther off the deep end than he had ever gone before:

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Wednesday accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of having "overhyped" the AIDS crisis, arguing the infectious disease expert and chief medical adviser to the president is doing the same with COVID-19 as a new variant emerges to "keep us in the state of fear … to maintain the controls." "Fauci did the exact same thing with AIDS. He overhyped it. He created all kinds of fear, saying it could affect the entire population when it couldn't," Johnson said during an appearance on the Brian Kilmeade Show. "And he's … using the exact same playbook with COVID, ignoring therapy, pushing a vaccine. The solution to this I've always felt was early treatment. We still haven't robustly explored that and that's a travesty."

Oh, and did I mention when RoJo said that the AIDS epidemic was supposedly overhyped, was World AIDS Day? Or that is was also the day the first case of the Omicron strain was diagnosed in the United States?

RoJo's outlandish and completely false claims the Morning Joe went after him.

Jessie Opoien of the CapTimes caught RoJo's stunt on the radio, then just blew him out of the water with nothing more than simple, hard facts: Fauci was roundly criticized by AIDS activist Larry Kramer.

And then-President George W. Bush gave Fauci the Presidential Medal of Honor for his work on AIDS.

Then she pulled out those damn statistics, including :

According to federal data, approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, and about 13% of them don't know it. The rate of new infections has declined by more than two-thirds since the height of the epidemic in the mid-1980s, and by 8% from 2015 to 2019. While men who have sex with men accounted for 69% of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. in 2019, 23% of diagnoses were attributed to heterosexual people. More than 700,000 people in the U.S. have died from HIV-related illness since the first cases were identified in 1981, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In the year 1994, AIDS was THE leading cause of death for ALL Americans ages 25 to 44.

And one might think that RoJo would have picked up on the fact that some hospitals in Northern and Central Wisconsin have started turning patients away because they have no ICU beds available. But then again, maybe it's hard to get Wisconsin news at Mar A Lago or in Moscow.

If RoJo keeps insisting that AIDS and COVID are just being overhyped, he should really give Fauci credit for pulling off such a devastating hoax not just once, but twice. The real hoax is that RoJo pretends to be a US Senator representing the state of Wisconsin.