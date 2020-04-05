Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Dr. Fauci Blasts Claim Virus Is 'Under Control': 'That Would Be A False Statement'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, warned on Sunday that states without stay at home orders are putting themselves at risk for COVID-19 outbreaks.
By David

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, warned on Sunday that states without stay at home orders are putting themselves at risk for COVID-19 outbreaks.

"This is going to be a bad week," Fauci explained to CBS News host Margarett Brennan. "We're going to continue to see an escalation. We should also hope that within a week, maybe a little bit more, we should start to see a flattening out of the curve."

The doctor predicted that the death toll would be "shocking to some."

"I will not say we have it under control," he said. "That would be a false statement. We are struggling to get it under control."

Unlike President Donald Trump, Fauci said that he does wear a mask in public.

"If I go out which I really don't do very much because of my life as it is now, I would and do [wear a mask]," he explained. "If you have a situation where you don't have control over that six foot distance, you wear a mask."

Fauci also said that the eight states without stay at home orders are at greater risk for outbreaks.

"It isn't that they're putting the rest of the country at risk as much at much as they're putting themselves at risk," he remarked. "This virus doesn't discriminate whether you're in a small town in a relatively secluded area of the country vs. whether you are in a big city."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.