Dr. Fauci Debunks Right Wing Death Toll Conspiracies

As usual, the right-wing Trump sycophantic media is now promoting a conspiracy theory that claims the coronavirus death toll numbers are inflated to make Trump look weak.

When we get past this pandemic there should be a rude awakening for these liars, risking American lives just to stroke the ego of a megalomaniac.

Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Tucker Carlson, Brit Hume, and many others have been promoting this preposterous connivance.

Britt Hume (who has let his inner wingnut explode after his retirement) tweeted this:

Well, Dr. Birx just said it. Anyone in U.S. who dies with Covid 19, regardless of what else may be wrong, is now being recorded as a Covid 19 death. — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 7, 2020

Oliver Darcy writes, "Hume and Carlson are not alone. Levin tweeted Tuesday evening that he has "suspected this for weeks." And Limbaugh, who initially dismissed the coronavirus as the "common cold," said recently, "It's admittedly speculation, but ... what if we are recording a bunch of deaths to coronavirus which really should not be chalked up to coronavirus?"

And these same creeps are trying to convince Trump to send Americans back to work before it's safe just to appease corporate CEO's, TV business hosts and big time Wall street investors.

On Thursday's The Today Show, Dr. Fauci debunked the lunacy coming from these cretins.

Co-host Savannah Guthrie led the interview

“You weighed in on a theory that’s been floating around, that perhaps the number of fatalities related to Covid-19 is being inflated because people are actually dying of other things, Guthrie said.

"What’s your read on that theory?” Savannah Guthrie asked.

Dr. Fauci replied, “You know, Savannah, there is absolutely no evidence that that’s the case at all. I think it falls under the category of something that’s very unfortunate, these conspiracy theories that we hear about.”

He continued, “Every time we have a crisis of any sort, there’s always this popping up of conspiracy theories."

He continued, “I think the deaths that we’re seeing are coronavirus deaths, and the other deaths are not being counted as coronavirus deaths.”

It's hard enough for the American people to change their lives completely in a matter of weeks to combat the spread of a pandemic.

And we've seen a lot of disgusting behavior by these carnival bankers. But to listen to these con artists' lies, false hopes and untested cures Is beyond the pale.

Dr. Fauci has now become a prime target for these hucksters because he has been unwilling to bend his medical opinions around the disinformation coming from Donald Trump and his minions.