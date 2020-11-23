Politics
Dr. Fauci's Appearance On COVID Task Force Proves Trump Played Politics With Virus

Fauci is back on the COVID Task Force because it doesn't matter to Trump's re-election any more to be anti-Fauci.
By John Amato
55 min ago by Frances Langum
On Thursday, the White House held a Coronavirus Task Force presser for the first time in months.

It was a surprise to see the formerly discarded Dr. Fauci at the presser.

As soon as Trump began his push to win re-election, the outgoing president removed Dr. Fauci from the White House podium because the esteemed doctor had a much higher approval rating than Trump.

Fauci also refused to be used for Trump's political purposes.

Dr. Fauci had become a symbol of hope during this pandemic because he is a well-respected straight shooter, but once his opinions began to differ with Trump's reelection plans as well as Fox News lineup of Trump's sycophantic talking heads, he had to go.

By day Fox and Friends attacked the efficacy of wearing masks and by night, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham began assaulting Dr. Fauci's character and his safety instructions, claiming he was trying to undermine Trump and "your freedoms."

27 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Dr. Fauci was sidelined by the more malleable Dr. Birx and then she was replaced by a Fox News favorite of Tucker Carlson. Anti-masker Dr. Scott Atlas, (who is not a qualified virologist) downplayed the seriousness of the CDC guidelines.

Not only was Dr. Fauci not appearing during Trump's many task force press briefings (Trump took those over) but the White House refused to let him appear on all the mainstream talk shows.

So his appearance at the White House lectern last Thursday is more evidence of Trump's refusal to lead this country through a pandemic without thinking about his own political life first and foremost.

Now to this political observer, it appears Trump is using Dr. Fauci to promote his Warp Speed program to make himself the hero in the vaccine victory.

Trump has failed the American people so miserably for almost an entire year. Fauci is back because Trump doesn't care anymore about appearing "anti-Fauci," and because Trump wants credit for the vaccines arriving soon.

