Neil Cavuto Comments On Dr. Fauci Missing From Task Force Briefing: 'Where's Waldo?'

Fox News host was shocked that neither Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx was present during the latest virus task force presser.
On Monday, Donald Trump held his regular propaganda campaign-driven Coronavirus task force press conference. Fox News/Business host Neil Cavuto was shocked that neither Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx was present during the presentation and that phony Dr. Atlas was there as their replacement.

Cavuto must have read my article on the CDC's Director bashing Dr. Atlas as being a purveyor of lies.

"Everything he says is false," says the CDC director.

Former HHS Sec. Tom Price joined Cavuto, who noted this new normal.

Cavuto asked, "You know, it is weird though secretary that no Dr. Fauci, no Dr. Birx. Some of these of the members were like stalwarts of all of these briefings now it's like where's Waldo?"

"What the heck is going on?" Cavuto asked.

Price laughed and said he had "no inside information" on that and then refused to give a direct answer.

You may recall that Tom Price spent his eight whole months as HHS Secretary trying to take healthcare away from millions, but his love of private jet flight cost him his job by September of Trump's first year in office.

Cavuto understands that Trump is always shielding the American people... from the truth. That's why the fraudulent Dr.Atlas was there instead of Dr. Fauci -- because Dr. Atlas is a reliable spreader of misinformation and propaganda for Donald Trump.

