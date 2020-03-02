Politics
Comments

Pence's COVID-19 Task Force Is Missing Something

Where are the women?
By Frances Langum
Image from: Mike Pence's Twitter

Not much to add to this:

Not a surprise, since "being in a room with a woman" is allegedly a no-no for the so-called Vice President.

BUT it is reminiscent of The Republican Party's approach to healthcare all along. Remember when 13 White Republican Men drafted the "alternative" ACHA bill to "replace" Obamacare? (#FAIL)

Will this kind of BS lead to a gender gap in the vote in November? You betcha.

