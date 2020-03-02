Pence's COVID-19 Task Force Is Missing Something

Not much to add to this:

This is a critical moment in American policy-making and not a single woman is at the table.



That’s despite the fact that women are the health care future: They account for the majority of epidemiologists, make up the majority of doctors under 44 and outnumber men at med school. https://t.co/zm1gf4CwRp — Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) March 1, 2020

Where are the women? Where are Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director CDC?

Dr. Leandris Liburd, Assoc Dir, Office of Minority Health? Dr.Robin Ikeda, Associate Director for Policy & Strategy CDC? Dr. Katherine Daniel, Deputy Director for Public Health Service? — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 1, 2020

Not a surprise, since "being in a room with a woman" is allegedly a no-no for the so-called Vice President.

BUT it is reminiscent of The Republican Party's approach to healthcare all along. Remember when 13 White Republican Men drafted the "alternative" ACHA bill to "replace" Obamacare? (#FAIL)

Trumpcare is now in the hands of 13 Republican men in the Senate, who are working to get it ready for a vote. https://t.co/dFiWzi8y6q pic.twitter.com/cqeMH2QuLA — PFAW (@peoplefor) May 9, 2017

Will this kind of BS lead to a gender gap in the vote in November? You betcha.