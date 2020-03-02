Pence's COVID-19 Task Force Is Missing Something

Not much to add to this:
This is a critical moment in American policy-making and not a single woman is at the table.
That’s despite the fact that women are the health care future: They account for the majority of epidemiologists, make up the majority of doctors under 44 and outnumber men at med school. https://t.co/zm1gf4CwRp
— Emily Ramshaw (@eramshaw) March 1, 2020
Not a surprise, since "being in a room with a woman" is allegedly a no-no for the so-called Vice President.
BUT it is reminiscent of The Republican Party's approach to healthcare all along. Remember when 13 White Republican Men drafted the "alternative" ACHA bill to "replace" Obamacare? (#FAIL)
Will this kind of BS lead to a gender gap in the vote in November? You betcha.