CDC Director Blasts Trump's Newest COVID Task Force Hire: 'Everything He Says Is False'

The director for the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield was overheard by NBC News attacking Dr. Scott Atlas for lying about the efficacy of masks, young people getting infected, and the so-called herd immunity to the virus

Dr. Scott Atlas, a mainstay on Fox News since the virus struck, was a highly controversial pick made by Trump, who is noted for spreading his herd mentality immunity theory, which Trump recites religiously now.

Many of his former colleagues at Stanford University medical school denounced Atlas for promoting "falsehoods and misrepresentations of science."

"Many of his opinions and statements run counter to established science and, by doing so, undermine public-health authorities and the credible science that guides effective public health policy,” according to the letter, signed by Dr. Philip A. Pizzo, former dean of Stanford School of Medicine; Dr. Upi Singh, chief of Stanford’s Division of Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Bonnie Maldonado, professor of epidemiology and population health, and 105 others.

Here are a few of the outrageous claims he's made on Fox News to undermine the severity of Covid 19.

"Atlas, who has appeared 20 times on Fox News since the end of April, predicted in March that there would only be 10,000 deaths from COVID in America, said in April that the pandemic “appears to be entering the containment phase,” and claimed in May that “the curves have been flattened.” More recently, he has taken to making unproven claims downplaying the risk of COVID-19 in considering whether to reopen schools for in-person learning."

An NBC reporter overheard and reported Dr. Redfield's concerns about Atlas.

Dr. Robert Redfield, who leads the CDC, suggested in a conversation with a colleague Friday that Dr. Scott Atlas is arming Trump with misleading data about a range of issues, including questioning the efficacy of masks, whether young people are susceptible to the virus and the potential benefits of herd immunity. "Everything he says is false," Redfield said during a phone call made in public on a commercial airline and overheard by NBC News. Redfield acknowledged after the flight from Atlanta to Washington that he was speaking about Atlas, a neuroradiologist with no background in infectious diseases or public health. Atlas was brought on to the White House task force in August.

Atlas was obviously brought onto the task force to spread misinformation and lies to the American people, to induce them to send their kids back to school, and to open businesses during the pandemic, in an effort to help Trump's reelection campaign.

In essence, Trump put a scummy medical version of Peter Navarro on the COVID19 task force, which is empowered with trying to keep Americans safe, while developing a treatment for the coronavirus during a global pandemic.