CDC Director Illegally Orders Trump Administration Email Deleted

A House subcommittee probing White House actions on the coronavirus confirmed that CDC Director Redfield told his staff to delete an email from a Trump administration official trying to control the president's efforts to downplay the virus.

Trump tried to control health officials and scientists who were trying to stave off Covid 19, as well as develop vaccines, treatments, and CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus

A little-known Canadian health researcher was appointed by Trump as an aid to the HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo.

It's obvious his role was to interfere with the CDC in efforts to help Trump win reelection.

As Politico reports, Paul Alexander tried to "water down the CDC’s famed Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports to align with President Donald Trump’s efforts to downplay the virus."

POLITICO first reported on Sept. 11 that Alexander had demanded — and received — the right to review the CDC's reports, with the approval of top HHS officials. The agency’s MMWR reports, authored by career scientists, are typically free of political interference, and revelations that Trump officials had sought to alter their findings alarmed public health experts who depend on them. Democrats later announced a probe into the Trump administration’s interactions with the federal science agencies.

As Rep. Jim Clyburn said during the hearing, it's illegal for employees to delete and destroy documents. They are threatening to issue subpoenas to get to the truth.

Over 3000 Americans died yesterday. There is no sign that the death rate will diminish in the coming weeks.

Alexander continued to silence the CDC, as well as edit their research findings, until he left his post.

Thanks to Trump's deliberate misinformation, lies, conspiracy theories, and inaction, more Americans will die before any viable treatment becomes available to the public at large.

This is more proof of his malfeasance.