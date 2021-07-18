Politics
United States Records Most COVID Cases In The World On Friday

U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the transmission of COVID-19 was "becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," with most of the recent U.S. surge occurring in counties with below-average vaccination rates.
By Ed Scarce

Just under 80,000 cases were recorded on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. In late June, it was as low as under 10,000 per day.

Source: The Daily Beast

The United States recorded 79,310 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number is the highest in the world, exceeding recorded totals from Indonesia (54,000), the United Kingdom (51,949), and Brazil (45,591), and doubling that of India (38,079). The spiking case number matches the level hit in October 2020, a record at the time, though it would not remain so for long. Despite the effectiveness of multiple vaccines against the virus, vaccine hesitancy is fueling “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The vast majority of all patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

While Dr Walensky is right, that vaccine hesitancy is behind all this, in a sense it's always been a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It's just that now that we have vaccines there's no excuse for this.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/07/16/adrift-sea-trouble/

