CDC's Walensky: 'This Is Not Permission For Widespread Removal Of Masks'

Good luck when you've got propaganda networks like Fox immediately telling the unvaccinated they don't need to wear masks.
Good luck when you've got propaganda networks like Fox, that were immediately telling the unvaccinated that they don't need to wear masks. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was asked about the new guidance on face masks during an interview on ABC's This Week, and she made clear the guidance is "not permission for widespread removal of masks."

RADDATZ: And you said on Friday that the CDC is empowering the American people to make their own decisions about their their own health. But this is all on the honor system and there are people who refuse to get vaccinated, about a quarter of the country, and who oppose mask wearing who could see this as a green light to go wherever they want, putting others at risk, especially in those indoor settings, including children and the immunocompromised.

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC: So this is a really important point, and that is the guidance that we released on Thursday is about individuals and what individuals are at risk of doing if they are not vaccinated. If they're vaccinated, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated, they are not safe. They should still be wearing a mask, or better yet, get vaccinated.

We also need to say that this is not permission for widespread removal of masks. For those who are vaccinated, it may take some time for them to feel comfortable removing their masks, but also that these decisions have to be made at the jurisdictional level, at the community level. Some communities have been hit harder than others, have lower vaccination rates than others. We want to deliver the science at the individual level, but we also understand that these decisions have to be made at the community level.

Essential workers are concerned about the CDC's new mask guidance, and for good reason.

