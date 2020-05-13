Tucker, Hannity, Ingraham Bash Dr. Fauci In Scripted, Coordinated Attack

During Tuesday night's prime-time Fox News schedule, hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham all bashed Dr. Anthony Fauci.

You knew this was coming after Dr. Fauci slapped around Sen. Rand Paul during yesterday's Senate hearing.

It's been a constant refrain from Fox News lately to make Dr. Fauci the fall guy for Donald Trump's ineptitude and unconscionable lack of action when the outbreak was first discovered.

Fox News has been painting Dr. Fauci as the only person involved in briefing Donald Trump on the Coronavirus. Donald Trump has an entire cabinet telling him to re-open the economy at the expense of American lives. And let's face it, he listens more to Fox News and OANN than he does to anyone in the White House, with the possible exception of his idiot son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The three prime-time hosts understand Trump's reelection campaign rests on the economy, so they are out for blood and nobody is safe.

To the misinformation capital of America, Dr. Fauci -- setting Sen. Rand Paul straight on the dangers of reopening schools too quickly -- was just too much to handle.

In his opening segment, Tucker Carlson's chyron said "Has America put too much faith in just one man?"

Hmm, I thought Donald Trump was the one who was calling the shots.

"But he has often been wrong as people are. Why are we hearing calls to just obey him unquestionably?"

Tucker's guest Ned Ryun went on a nonsensical diatribe and said he's not sure what Dr. Fauci "has been right about" and claimed of Fauci, "he is making things up as he goes along."

They both agreed that Dr. Fauci is a buffoon.

Hannity was furious Dr. Fauci is refusing to reopen schools up as well.

Then it was Laura Ingraham's turn at being horrified by the doctor's testimony. She said, "Parents around the country let out a gasp of horror."

"No one elected him to anything," Ingraham said.

And as with all three hosts, Laura Ingraham continued claiming "Democrats are trying to take away freedoms."

The network should be shut down, since they pass on so much angerous and deadly misinformation to the American people about the coronavirus.