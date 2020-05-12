Dr. Fauci Slaps Reality Across Rand Paul's Face On Sending Kids Back To School

During today's Senate hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator Rand Paul said he's willing to gamble with the lives of children by sending them back to school in the Fall. Dr. Fauci slapped some reality across his face.

Senator Paul used his time to subtly attack Dr. Fauci. haranguing about children. school, the virus, and mortality rates.

Rand Paul used statistics from other countries like Sweden to determine that the death total was acceptable for sending kids back to school.

Fox News hosts have been bashing Dr. Fauci as being "too in charge," making government policy decisions during the pandemic. And some are actually blaming Fauci for the horrendous initial response to the coronavirus by Trump.

Rand Paul denigrated Dr. Fauci and other medical experts, saying people make "wrong predictions" and he admonished Fauci to have more "humility in that we know what's best for the economy."

"As much as I respect you Dr. Fauci, I don't think you're the end-all, I don't think you're the one person that gets to make a decision," he said.

Sen. Paul continued, "We can listen to your advice but there's people on the other side saying there's not going to be a surge."

Senator Paul never said who those "people on the other side" are, or even if they are medical doctors and virologists.

"I think it's a huge mistake if we don't open up schools in the fall," he said.

Dr. Fauci asked to have his time extended so he could respond and was so granted.

Dr. Fauci replied, "I'd never made himself out to be the end-all be-all, and the only voice in this. I speak only as a public health official. I give advice according to the best scientific evidence."

He made clear there are other people that are part of the process.

"I don't give advice about economic things. I don't give advice about anything other than public health," Dr. Fauci said.

Then he discussed the term, "humble" and said, "We don't know everything about this virus and we really better be very careful particularly when it comes to children, because the more and more we learn, we're seeing things about what this virus can do that we didn't see from the studies in China or in Europe.

He further explained, "Right now [some] children presenting with COVID 19 have a very strange inflammatory syndrome very similar to Kawasaki syndrome.

He continued, "I think we better be careful if we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects."

He agreed that children seem to do better in general than adults, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions, but ...

"I'm very careful and hopefully humble in knowing that I don't know everything about this disease and that's why I am very reserved in making broad predictions," Dr. Fauci said.

Whose kids are Senator Rand Paul comfortable gambling with?

Whose children is he willing to sacrifice?