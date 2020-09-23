Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

BOOM: Dr. Fauci Slaps Down Rand Paul By Name At Hearing

Anthony Fauci has had quite enough of Rand Paul's disinformation about COVID.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Ya know, maybe former ophthalmologist Rand Paul should STFU and listen to the infectious disease expert.

In a Senate hearing this morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci called out Rand Paul directly for “repeatedly” misrepresenting coronavirus data to make wacky claims about "community immunity."

Rand Paul insisted at the hearing that despite New York having one of the world’s worst death rates, Anthony Fauci is a "big fan" of Governor Cuomo.

Fauci didn't shrink: “No, you misconstrued that senator and you’ve done that repeatedly in the past.”

He said New York got hit badly. "They made some mistakes but they now have a 1 percent test positivity rate by following CDC guidelines on face masks, social distancing, outdoor activity and washing hands."

“Or they’ve developed enough community immunity,” Rand Paul whined.

Fauci had had it.

He demanded from the Chair that he be allowed to respond, “because this happens with Sen. Paul all the time.”

“You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said that in New York it’s about 22 per cent [community immunity],” Fauci said. “If you believe 22 per cent is herd immunity, I believe you’re alone in that.”

On topic...

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.