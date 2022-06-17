Rand Paul Fails At Smearing Dr. Fauci

Rand Paul did his usual attack dance on Dr. Fauci during a hearing Thursday and tried to claim Dr. Fauci was making millions of dollars off of royalties from big Pharma.

Paul, appealing to the MAGA cult asked if anybody on the vaccine approval committee received money from vaccine makers.

Paul tried his best to create another conspiracy theory for the anti-vax crowd, but Dr. Fauci slapped him away like an annoying mosquito.

"Why don't you let us know. why don't you reveal how much you've gotten and from what entities?" Paul asked.

Paul complained the the NIH refused to comply to their requests so they went the FOIA to find out and tried to bash Fauci for getting royalty payments, which the doctor easily swatted away.

"Can you tell me if anyone on the vaccine approval committee ever received any money --"

"Are you going to let me answer any question?" Fauci said.

Fauci then mocked Paul for using his time for TV appearances.

"Soundbite, number one, you have to let me ask you a question. Okay, let me give you some information."

Dr. Fauci explained that the Bayh–Dole Act was the cause of redactions on financial statements.

Fauci continued, "Let me give you some example. From 2015, to 2020, the only royalties I have was my lab and I made a monoclonal antibody for use in vitro re-agent, that had nothing to do with patients."

"During that period of time, my royalties range from $21 a year to $700 a year. the average per year was $191.46," Fauci told Paul.

Paul, sensing defeat, complained, "It's all redacted and you can't get any information on the other scientists -- "

The chair gaveled him out. "Senator Paul, your time is up."

Sen. Paul and the Republican Party has been trying to smear Dr. Fauci to take the blame away from Donald Trump's immoral behavior during the rise of COVID.

This was an attempt to claim the doctor was paid off by big Pharma to promote vaccines, but I don't think $191 a year would be considered a bribe.