Senate Hearing: Fauci Slams Rand Paul's Weak 'Wuhan' Sauce

Senator Rand Paul transmitted the latest conspiracy theory from wacko Peter Navarro during a COVID19 hearing today as he questioned Dr. Fauci.

Navarro has been relegated to appearing on Steve Bannon's podcast to spread his QAnon lunacy, but that didn't stop Rand Paul from bringing that nonsense to the US Senate.

Rand Paul claimed in open session (sad!) that Dr. Fauci funded the research in Wuhan, China, and is responsible for the death of millions of Americans.

Way to brainwash the Steve Bannon audience into forgetting that Donald Trump wanted them to inject bleach.

There is no conspiracy theory too outlandish for Republicans to use to re-write the "history" of the failed TraitorTrump administration.

Sen. Rand Paul takes Navarro's ravings and mainstreams them by making believe he's "just asking questions". Tucker Carlson has also channeled Navarro by claiming Dr. Fauci let the coronavirus pandemic happen.

Sen. Paul said, "The SARS virus had a 15% mortality rate and we are fighting a pandemic that has about a 1% mortality [rate]. Can you imagine if a SARS virus that has been juiced up and had viral proteins added to it, if that were released accidentally? Do still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?"

Dr. Fauci shot back, "With all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect. The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute. We do not fund -- Dr. Barrett does not do gain of function research, and if it is, it is according to the guidelines and is being conducted in North Carolina."

Sen. Paul kept harping on "gain of function" which Dr. Fauci slapped down repeatedly.

Thank the gods Senator Tina Smith slipped in a "question" pointing out how dangerous Rand Paul's BS is to the future health of our nation:

Sen. Tina Smith follows up on Paul's line of questioning by asking Fauci, "what is the impact of conspiracy theories peddled by Sen. Rand Paul and others on Americans' willingness to take this vaccine?" pic.twitter.com/WAZnc1zWGp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2021