Dem Senator Calmly Kicks Propaganda News Factory In The A** With The Truth

We're very close to the anniversary of the Jan. 6th attempted coup d'etat that was incited by our incoming Vice President, Donald, who is trying to normalize the violent attack on our Capitol. Voters, though, suffer from memory loss, so they gave him the coveted keys to the White House again. And Democrats will not storm the Capitol. We don't do that.

Washington Democratic Sen. Adam Smith told Fox News's Shannon Bream, "I do find it interesting that Fox News is only concerned about Democratic election deniers." Bream appeared to disagree.

"I remember vividly, I was on this network like a month after, and this issue came up and said he won, he won the election, let's get over it and stop talking about it," Smith said.

"I do find it interesting that Fox News is only concerned about Democratic election deniers," he continued. "It seems like the Republicans took that whole thing a little bit more seriously in terms of storming the Capitol, in terms of doing all kinds of efforts to actually stop the election as opposed to just issuing a couple of comments."

"So yeah, people will get emotional about elections," he said. "Nobody should try to stop an election from being certified. In fact, tomorrow, snow willing, we will be certifying President Trump's election. You will not see Democrats stand up and protest that."

"You will certainly not see them storm the United States Capitol to try and stop that certification," he added.

That's true. We will, however, be watching from the stands as Trump supporters reach the 'finding out' stage while sipping coffee and whatnot -- With my pinky out like a lady and shit.