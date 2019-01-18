Fox News Covered 'Cover Up' Bombshell For 49 Seconds

The meetings of the suits upstairs at Fox News must be...interesting these days.

As it becomes more and more clear to even the most devoted Fox viewer that Congressional oversight of the liar-in-chief is likely to be bad, really bad, for the conservative brand, Fox has to figure out on a daily basis how much "Fox" and how much "news" get into their "ALERTS."

So Thursday night's Buzzfeed bombshell that there's evidence that Trump told Michael Cohen to lie to Congress posed a problem -- how do you avoid covering something like that knowing that it's going to come out bigly in less than a few weeks when Cohen testifies again before Congress?

The host of Fox @ Night Shannon Bream used brevity as her ally, giving the story all of 49 seconds. And ended that "segment" with "we'll see what version of events [Michael Cohen] comes up with this time."

The suits upstairs are worried about what version of events Trump comes up with, for sure.

PS With all the "Where's Mitch?" searching going on this week, it's interesting Rupert Murdoch had no problem finding him the day of the midterms. You can imagine the collusion going on in THAT meeting.