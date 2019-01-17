'A Nixonian Moment': Trump Instructed Michael Cohen To Lie To Congress

And now it's Watergate. Buzzfeed's blockbuster tonight interrupted The Last Word.

...Two sources have told BuzzFeed News that Cohen also told the special counsel that after the election, the president personally instructed him to lie — by claiming that negotiations ended months earlier than they actually did — in order to obscure Trump’s involvement. The special counsel’s office learned about Trump’s directive for Cohen to lie to Congress through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents. Cohen then acknowledged those instructions during his interviews with that office. This revelation is not the first evidence to suggest the president may have attempted to obstruct the FBI and special counsel investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. ...Cohen's testimony marks a significant new frontier: It is the first known example of Trump explicitly telling a subordinate to lie directly about his own dealings with Russia.

So to recap, Cohen was instructed to lie, he lied, and lied some more until the Special Counsel confronted him with evidence, including text messages.

Jill Wine-Banks put Lawrence O'Donnell's summation in context: "This is Michael Cohen giving the special prosecutor his own account of something they apparently already had through electronic communication of the President of the United States directing Michael Cohen while he's President, right from the Oval office, to lie to Congress.

This truly is a Nixonian moment.

Yes, it is. More as we have it.

UPDATE 1: Rudy Giuliani hasn't got much of a response:

Just in, Rudy Giuliani’s response to Buzzfeed story: “If you believe Cohen I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.” — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) January 18, 2019

THE HOUSE REACTS:

Rep. Adam Schiff is as serious as a heart attack:

The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date. We will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true. https://t.co/GljBAFqOjh

Also Rep. David Cicilline:

If the President directed Cohen to lie to Congress, that is obstruction of justice. Period. Full stop. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 18, 2019

And Joaquin Castro:

If the @BuzzFeed story is true, President Trump must resign or be impeached. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 18, 2019

Eric Swalwell:

MORE evidence of collusion. If @realDonaldTrump directed his lawyer to lie, it was to conceal the underlying allegation from being exposed as true. #TheyColluded https://t.co/2Uvze6vl4B — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 18, 2019

And we should all remember that just yesterday, William Barr testified that if the "president" suborned perjury it would be considered obstruction of justice. Here's video of that:

FLASHBACK:



Klobuchar: "A president persuading a person to commit perjury would be obstruction. Is that right?"

Barr: "Yes."



Klobuchar: "You also said that a president — or any person — convincing a witness to change testimony would be obstruction. Is that right?"

Barr: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/cn8WDKLUjI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2019

UPDATE 2:

It's not new. Check out the first article of impeachment against Nixon:

BONUS PRECEDENT: Nixon impeachment Article I, as adopted by House Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/lkQ2GCAdSs — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) January 18, 2019

UPDATE 3:

Senators start to weigh in: