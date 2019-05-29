Robert Mueller Blows Trump's 'No Obstruction' Lie To Bits

If anyone believes Donald Trump's ridiculous claim of "No Obstruction, No Collusion" after today they should be considered deranged members of a dangerous cult who made themselves impervious to facts. Special Counsel Robert Mueller strongly reiterated what he wrote in his report: It was not within the power of the Special Counsel's office to bring charges against a sitting president.

Mueller went farther than that. He repeated what he said in the report: “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."

That's not different than what he said in the report, but there is power in saying it aloud for the country to see (video above). And in so saying, Mueller told the public two things: First, that there is in fact evidence leading him to believe Trump committed a crime, and second, that there are mechanisms for prosecuting that crime that are beyond the reach of the Department of Justice.

Specifically, Congress. Some members get it.

This Administration has continued to stonewall Congress’s oversight. Beginning impeachment proceedings is the only path forward. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 29, 2019

Mueller leaves no doubt:

1) He didn't exonerate the president because there is evidence he committed crimes.

2) Justice Department policy prevented him from charging the president with any crimes.

3) The Constitution leaves it up to Congress to act—and that's impeachment. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 29, 2019

Mueller also confirmed three central points: he did not exonerate the President of obstruction, obstruction of justice is a serious crime that strikes at the core of our justice system, and the Constitution points to Congress to take action to hold the President accountable. https://t.co/w61a8rRQeK — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) May 29, 2019

The ball is in our court, Congress. https://t.co/idpQo1xItH — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 29, 2019

And others apparently don't:

Top Republican on House Judiciary @RepDougCollins statement: “time to move on...” pic.twitter.com/k633vgPnok — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 29, 2019

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

Robert Mueller has set the table. He's carefully put the plate down, the silverware, and then served the food, and invited Congress to sit down and eat.

There is a moral road and an easy road. It's time to choose the moral road.