Robert Mueller Blows Trump's 'No Obstruction' Lie To Bits

If anyone believes Donald Trump's ridiculous claim of "No Obstruction, No Collusion" after today they should be considered deranged members of a dangerous cult who made themselves impervious to facts. Special Counsel Robert Mueller strongly reiterated what he wrote in his report: It was not within the power of the Special Counsel's office to bring charges against a sitting president.
Mueller went farther than that. He repeated what he said in the report: “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so."
That's not different than what he said in the report, but there is power in saying it aloud for the country to see (video above). And in so saying, Mueller told the public two things: First, that there is in fact evidence leading him to believe Trump committed a crime, and second, that there are mechanisms for prosecuting that crime that are beyond the reach of the Department of Justice.
Specifically, Congress. Some members get it.
And others apparently don't:
Robert Mueller has set the table. He's carefully put the plate down, the silverware, and then served the food, and invited Congress to sit down and eat.
There is a moral road and an easy road. It's time to choose the moral road.