Trump's Lawyers Fear He'll Lie To Mueller, Advise Him Not To Testify

In late January, Trump told reporters that he's looking forward to talking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and would do so under oath.

Trump declared, "I am looking forward to it, actually. Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it."

He later added, "I would do it under oath. I would do it. I would do it under oath, yeah."

On Monday, the New York Times reported that Trump's lawyers were against him submitting to an interview because of his penchant of making "false statements.

In other words they are afraid of his constant lying.

Lawyers for President Trump have advised him against sitting down for a wide-ranging interview with the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, according to four people briefed on the matter, raising the specter of a monthslong court battle over whether the president must answer questions under oath. His lawyers are concerned that the president, who has a history of making false statements and contradicting himself, could be charged with lying to investigators.

Trump has often derided Hillary Clinton and the FBI over how they interviewed her to help turn his followers against the FBI and Mueller's special counsel so if more indictments fall, he will call them the corrupt ones.

Let's hope Trump's narcissism and egomania get the better of him and he submits.