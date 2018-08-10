Rudy Giuliani Cites Non-Existent 'Law' To Stop Mueller Probe In September

It's not enough that Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity that if Trump tells the truth he'd perjure himself , he also made a specious claim that if Muller didn't end his special counsel by September, he'd violate DOJ rules.

On Wednesday night Hannity asked Rudy, "Here's the thing, you responded today to Mueller's latest request, and you think this could be over by September. Let's start with the request."

Giuliani replied, " Well, I think of it isn't over by September, then we have a very, very serious violation of the Justice Department rules that you shouldn't be conducting one of these investigations in the 60-day period. Look, he's got plenty of time to either decide -- we offered him an opportunity to do a form of questioning."

This is a lie. Yes, there are FBI guidelines as to not make announcements about ongoing investigations immediately prior to an election. James Comey broke that rule twice, which helped destroy Hillary's chances and certainly helped elect Trump.

But as the Law & Crime website points out, "the DOJ’s 60-day rule is “unwritten.” That means it’s not an actual rule, just something that is... frowned upon. Second, and more importantly, is that this “rule” doesn’t say anything about concluding investigations within 60 days of an election."

Many pundits, law professionals, and former FBI agents were furious at Comey's actions during the 2016 election, the presser in July on finding HRC innocent and then his October Surprise days before the election itself.

But it is not a law, Rudy.

Robert Mueller will not be in violation of anything if he continues his investigation, which of course, he will, but it tells him to refrain from making public statements which the FBI is never supposed to do about an ongoing investigation.

I imagine he may hold off some indictment if he can before the midterms, but Robert Mueller knows the standards of his job.

This standard was put in place to assure that the FBI wouldn't be used as a tool for political purposes (Hoover) and for decades the rule has held strong.

As usual, Rudy Giuliani must lie to try and smear Robert Mueller's special counsel.

Let's face it, he's terrified that Trump would actually do an interview with the special counsel.