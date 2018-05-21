Reuters: Sept. 1 Mueller 'Deadline'? Rudy Made It Up

Reuter's has a new report that should finally make the press doubt anything Rudy Giuliani says about the Robert Mueller investigations, unless they have further confirmation of his "facts".

On Sunday, The NY Times used the often befuddled Rudy Giuliani as a credible source of information (shame on them) when he claimed Robert Mueller hopes to wrap up his investigations by September 1.

The special counsel hopes to finish by Sept. 1 the investigation into whether President Trump obstructed the Russia inquiry, according to the president’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, who said on Sunday that waiting any longer would risk improperly influencing voters in November’s midterm elections.

Since Rudy rejoined the Trump team several weeks ago, his rash of TV appearances have resulted in him being nothing more than a lawyer who contradicts himself and who is contradicted by Trump, the man he's defending so it was surprising that the Times ran with his information as sacrosanct.

Reuters buried the lead in today's article, but writes this about Giuliani's words:

A source familiar with the probe called the Sept. 1 deadline “entirely made-up” and “another apparent effort to pressure the special counsel to hasten the end of his work.” “He’ll wrap it up when he thinks he’s turned over every rock, and when that is will depend on how cooperative witnesses, persons of interest and maybe even some targets are, if any of those emerge, and on what new evidence he finds, not on some arbitrary, first-of-the-month deadline one of the president’s attorneys cooks up,” said the source, a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Giuliani has come out throwing more crap against the wall, trying to bully the special counsel , and he has Trump's propaganda network Fox News at his beck and call, so no matter what erroneous claim he makes they will hyper-validate it until the next one comes along.

Giuliani has gaslighted many reporters so far by claiming anonymous sources told him "things" that appear to help his client. It's all lies.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Dear Media, Rudy cannot be trusted and he's proved that with his feeble interviews. Don't entertain his ego.