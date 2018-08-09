Giuliani Admits If Trump Sticks To His Story He'll Perjure Himself

Rudy Giuliani told Fox News' Sean Hannity that if Trump sticks to his previous answers about his campaign and his actions under his presidency under oath to Robert Mueller, he'll perjure himself.

On Hannity, Wednesday night, after calling the Mueller investigation "illegitimate," Rudy expounded on what Trump's legal team offered Mueller in the way of an interview.

Giuliani said, "Look, he's got plenty of time to either decide -- we offered him an opportunity to do a form of questioning. He can say yes or no. We can do it. If he doesn't want to do it..."

Here's where it goes haywire.

Rudy continued, "[Mueller] knows the answers to every question that he wants to ask. He's going to ask them, did you tell Comey to go easy on Flynn? The president will say no I didn't."

Rudy obviously has performed a Vulcan mind meld with Mueller's brain and knows precisely what Robert will ask and makes believe there is no need to then ask Trump any questions at all.

Giuliani said, "Hey, Bob, you know it. Why do you want to get him under oath? Do you think we're fools?" You want to get him under oath because you want to trap him into perjury. Well, we're not going to let you do that."

If Trump is telling the truth and Mueller knows all of Trump's answers already, how can he be trapped into perjury?

Rudy knows Trump needs to be under oath if he is questioned by the special counsel. Or else there would be no consequences or reasons to believe his answers are truthful.

It makes no sense unless Rudy knows Trump will perjure himself.

And then on the matter of obstruction, Giuliani's mind meld has provided him some excellent information.

"But the reality is, the reality is he doesn't need to ask a single question on obstruction, he has all the answers. They are not going to change. The president is not going to change his testimony. So stop the nonsense. You are trying to trap him into perjury because they don't have a case."

Again, this is all word salad nonsense. If Trump answers are the same then how can he perjure himself?

The NY Times Nick Confessore made this connection earlier this morning with the Morning Joe crew.

Confessore said, “I’m just always amazed what the mayor’s team will say on the record. What he said in that interview is that the president’s story, if told to Mueller, would put him into perjury." "So, what he’s saying is the president’s story is wrong. It’s a lie. He just admitted it on national TV because if the president’s version of why he fired Comey is true, it is not a perjury trap, which just astonishes me. We have kind of blown right past the fact of what he admitted just there,” Nick said.

is it possible for Trump to ever tell the truth at all?