Rudy Giuliani Says Trump 'Probably' Can Pardon Himself

By David

Rudy Giuliani, the lead attorney for Donald Trump, asserted on Sunday that Trump could pardon himself if he is indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

During an interview on ABC's This Week, host George Stephanopoulos asked Giuliani if the president has the power to pardon himself.

"He's not, but he probably does," Giuliani replied. "He has no intention of pardoning himself, but that doesn't say he can't."


