Rudy Giuliani Admits Attacks On Mueller Are To Sway 'Public Opinion'

On Sunday's bizarre appearance on CNN's SOTU Rudy Giuliani also admitted Trump's strategy to attack the Special Counsel is only to gain public support and not based on facts.

Giuliani used a plethora of prepared and over-the-top talking points during his entire interview to attack the legitimacy of Robert Mueller special counsel in any investigation that has to do with the Trump campaign and Russia's interference in 2016 presidential election.

But this admission was curious to say the least.

Host Dana Bash asked about intentional strategy to attack the validity of the special counsel since Robert Mueller must stay silent.

BASH: No, but, I mean, that this is an intentional strategy to undermine the investigation, knowing that they, the investigators, the special counsel, it's their policy not to talk. But you are very free to and are very aggressive about doing so. GIULIANI: Well, I mean, they're -- they are giving us the material. I -- I couldn't do it if I didn't have the material. They are giving us the material to do it. Of course, we have to do it in defending the president. We are defending -- to a large extent, remember, Dana, we are defending here, it is for public opinion, because eventually the decision here is going to be impeach, not impeach. Rudy continued, "Members of Congress, Democrat and Republican, are going to be informed a lot by their constituents. So, our jury is the American -- as it should be -- is the American people. And the American people, yes, are Republicans largely, independents pretty substantially, and even Democrats now question the legitimacy of it."

Rudy is admitting that they feel impeachment is an option and is coming down the pike. That's odd since Trump has repeatedly said he and his campaign did nothing wrong.

But with this admission by Trump's legal spokesperson, the media should not ever take any attacks by the Trump administration on the Special Counsel seriously ever again.