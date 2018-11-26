Scared Trump Attacks Robert Mueller On Twitter Again

Donald Trump became unhinged this morning and took to Twitter to bash Robert Mueller's special counsel once again.

Is he feeling the heat? Getting nervous? Waiting for the shoe to drop?

When Mueller does his final report, will he be covering all of his conflicts of interest in a preamble, will he be recommending action on all of the crimes of many kinds from those “on the other side”(whatever happened to Podesta?), and will he be putting in statements from..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

....hundreds of people closely involved with my campaign who never met, saw or spoke to a Russian during this period? So many campaign workers, people inside from the beginning, ask me why they have not been called (they want to be). There was NO Collusion & Mueller knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

As usual, Donald Trump has been trying to sow doubt in his (cult) followers' minds about the legitimacy of the Special Counsel since it began. He even fired his Attorney General for doing the right thing by recusing himself. Trump isn't in charge of the special counsel and does not get to make pronouncements and demands about what Robert Mueller should do.

His patented whiny outbursts only highlight the fact that Trump is terrified of what is yet to come.