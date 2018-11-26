Scared Trump Attacks Robert Mueller On Twitter Again

Donald Trump became unhinged this morning and took to Twitter to bash Robert Mueller's special counsel once again.
Is he feeling the heat? Getting nervous? Waiting for the shoe to drop?
As usual, Donald Trump has been trying to sow doubt in his (cult) followers' minds about the legitimacy of the Special Counsel since it began. He even fired his Attorney General for doing the right thing by recusing himself. Trump isn't in charge of the special counsel and does not get to make pronouncements and demands about what Robert Mueller should do.
His patented whiny outbursts only highlight the fact that Trump is terrified of what is yet to come.
