New Poll: Vast Majority Believe Robert Mueller's Investigation Is Fair

In a new Quinnipiac poll released today, 59% of voters believe Mueller's investigation into Trump campaign and Russia is "fair."

The poll question states:

As you may know, Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to oversee the criminal investigation into any links or coordination between President Trump's campaign and the Russian government. Do you think that he is conducting a fair investigation into this matter, or not?

This comes on the heels of a massive effort by Trump calling the entire investigation a witch hunt and his supporters in Congress smearing Mueller's special counsel as biased and the entire FBI as Hillary Supporters.

Angry wackos like Rep. Jim Jordan routinely claims the FBI is biased against Trump.

On the flip side, the American people believe Trump has tried to obstruct the investigations:

Do you believe that President Trump has attempted to derail or obstruct the investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 election, or not?

It's surprising that even after the FBI released texts between Peter Strzok and bureau lawyer Lisa Page, which Trump's lapdogs have screamed indicate "FBI bias against Trump" (they called him an idiot but disparaged other politicians as well), polling still has not shifted away from support for Mueller's probe.