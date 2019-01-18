White House Spox Refuses To Deny Trump Cover Up

The White House Deputy Press Secretary looked foolish on Fox News.

Instead of issuing a strong denial of the Buzzfeed report of Trump telling Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, Hogan Gidley whined that Buzzfeed has no corroboration to back up their claims.

It's pretty obvious from the reporting that Robert Mueller has corroboration.

Yesterday, Buzzfeed News reported: President Trump Directed His Attorney To Lie To Congress About The Moscow Tower Project.

This would be a clear case of obstruction of justice.

On America's Newsroom this morning co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith interviewed Hogan Gidley and asked directly if the report was true.

After reading Buzzfeed's tweet, Smith asked how Trump feels about the story.

Gidley attacked Buzzfeed's credibility by whining that they printed the Steele Dossier and wrongly asserted they entire dossier had been debunked (It hasn't) and was the primary source for the Russian investigations. It's not.

And then he made a curious assertion.

"There is nothing in that piece that can be corroborated,” Gidley said.

Hemmer jumped in saying although the reporter didn't see the evidence, instead used two sources for the story.

"Right, but that's not news. It's something he sees and outs out there." Gidley attacked the Steele dossier again which he claims caused the entire "witch hunt."

He had better hope he hasn't offended Mother Suspiriom.

Using two reliable sources that your editors vet is corroboration and is news.

Hogan once again said, "This is just another long line of ridiculous charges without any corroboration or credibility."

Hemmer came back, "You're saying the president did not tell Michael Cohen to do that?"

"I'm telling you right now this is exactly why the president refuses to give any credence or credibility to news outlets because they have no ability to corroborate they’re putting out there. They are just using innuendo, shady sources."

Hemmer replied, “That was not a denial of my question."

Gidley replied, “No, but the premise is ridiculous. We are also talking about Michael Cohen, who quite frankly has been proven to be a liar and admits he is a felon.”

Cohen only worked for Trump as his fixer for over a decade, but you know -- now that he's not on Team Trump, He's unreliable, unstable and not believable. Funny, the American justice system doesn't work that way.

Sandra Smith then tried to get a clear denial of the charges made by Buzzfeed News, but again, Hogan refused to clearly state the report wasn't true, only that Cohen is a liar.

As of December 10th, 2018 the Washington Post writes: Trump has made 7,645 false or misleading claims over 710 days

So who is the true liar?

While he tries and fails to question the veracity of both Michael Cohen and Buzzfeed, Hogan Gidley won't issue a flat-out denial of the Trump Cover Up reporting. He must know there's other evidence out there.