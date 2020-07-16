Trump Campaign Spox Insists Brad Parscale Wasn't Demoted

Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley tried desperately to spin former campaign manager Brad Parscale's "reassignment" from campaign manager to something else as a lateral move, which it surely is not.

“The only thing that shifted was, Donald Trump simply asked Bill to steer the ship and Brad to man the guns,” Gidley told Fox News host Sandra Smith.

I mean, one day he's the CEO and the next day he's the Chief Data Officer but sure, no demotion there. It's just amazing how Fox News gives these people a way to twist and distort the truth about everything.

What would a Fox News segment be without some poll-skewing for Trump, too? That is the theme of the day, as Gidley laid out after flatly denying Parscale's demotion.

When Smith asked him about the polls out yesterday, Gidley glibly replied, "I wouldn’t buy those polls. All the pollsters who got things wrong in 2016 are using the same methodology."

They're not, but whatever.

He continued, "And what’s worse is, the media who report this, these strategists and pundits and poll watchers out there on all these other networks, they know these polls are weighted toward Democrats.”

The polls in 2016 were right on the money, right down to the percentage of the vote Hillary Clinton would win, which was nearly 3 million votes more than Trump won. The state polls were always in the margin of error.

Fox News is a disgrace, and the fact that they put their "straight news" people on to interview people like Gidley while they nod, scrape and bow is the reason that this whole country is going to hell in a damn handbasket. He's a liar, they're liars, and Parscale was sidelined but not fired.

Why wasn't Parscale fired? I'm sure it has to do with the Cambridge Analytica ratfckery in 2016. He knows too much.