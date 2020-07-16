Brad Parscale 'Demoted' To Senior Advisor Of Something

The New York Times is reporting that Brad Parscale, social media guru of Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential campaign, was officially demoted from Campaign Manager to something called "senior adviser for data and digital operations." This is not a total shock to anyone with eyeballs, since it was pretty obvious that Parscale was completely in over his head and failing at every turn. His tweets were awful (hello, death star tweet) and he couldn't even manage to get a rally half full in TULSA, OKLAHOMA. I mean, come on, Brad.

Remember this tweet?

For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc.



In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aJgCNfx1m0 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 7, 2020

Bill Stepien of Bridgegate fame will take over. It is unclear how much of a change Stepien can make in under four months or if he will even still be the campaign manager at that time, knowing Trump's affinity for late night firings via tweet.

Possibley the increased scrutiny on Parscale's lavish lifestyle was getting to Trump. Parscale reportedly bought numerous properties and expensive cars and he is not afraid to flaunt that wealth. Although he successfully helped Trump win (steal) the election in 2016, he has no actual background in politics, which became apparent after the disastrous Tulsa rally in June.

Twitter erupted at the news:

So here is the deal regarding the demotion of @parscale..



The only way Trump can fix his campaign would be to end it...



Parscale can't fix stupid... the only fixing to be done is to fold...



Bill Stepien will only take over driving a car that's already free falling off a cliff — Matt Walton (@Matt4VA) July 16, 2020

Brad Parscale: From the Death Star to Dancing with the Stars — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 16, 2020

whispers: Parscale is not the reason the president's poll numbers are in the sewer — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 16, 2020

Good riddance to Parscale and let’s hope this ends with Stepien’s reputation also in tatters. He’s skirted under the radar and, like everyone who enables Trump, deserves disgrace for his role in what’s happened to this country. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 16, 2020

I really enjoy watching Brad Parscale being publicly humiliated — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 16, 2020

Could not have said it better:

first they came for Brad Parscale, and I did not speak out— because seriously, fuck that guy — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 16, 2020

Bye, Brad. Here is my advice from the night of the Tulsa rally, which seems helpful now: