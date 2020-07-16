Politics
Brad Parscale 'Demoted' To Senior Advisor Of Something

Brad Parscale was effectively fired, but kept on in an "advisory" capacity,
The New York Times is reporting that Brad Parscale, social media guru of Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential campaign, was officially demoted from Campaign Manager to something called "senior adviser for data and digital operations." This is not a total shock to anyone with eyeballs, since it was pretty obvious that Parscale was completely in over his head and failing at every turn. His tweets were awful (hello, death star tweet) and he couldn't even manage to get a rally half full in TULSA, OKLAHOMA. I mean, come on, Brad.

Remember this tweet?

Bill Stepien of Bridgegate fame will take over. It is unclear how much of a change Stepien can make in under four months or if he will even still be the campaign manager at that time, knowing Trump's affinity for late night firings via tweet.

Possibley the increased scrutiny on Parscale's lavish lifestyle was getting to Trump. Parscale reportedly bought numerous properties and expensive cars and he is not afraid to flaunt that wealth. Although he successfully helped Trump win (steal) the election in 2016, he has no actual background in politics, which became apparent after the disastrous Tulsa rally in June.

Twitter erupted at the news:

Could not have said it better:

Bye, Brad. Here is my advice from the night of the Tulsa rally, which seems helpful now:

