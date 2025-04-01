Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1966 Pye Records released David Bowie's first solo single, "Do Anything You Say." Bowie had previously recorded as David Jones and The Lower Third. Today we'll hear David Bowie's "Heroes" from his 2002 "The David Bowie Heathen Tour."

driftglass: It Was 20 Years ago Today...

The Field Negro: "The Death of Outrage".

Free Thought Blogs: Universities need to FIGHT BACK.

Attention space nerds! NASA terminating $420 million in contracts.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com