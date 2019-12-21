Fresh Off Seeking Foreign Election Interference, Trump Campaign Calls Democrats Un-American Traitors

“Are you a Democrat or an American?” asked a fundraising email from the campaign of a man who’s just been impeached for pressuring a foreign country to help him out in his next election, after benefiting from foreign interference in his previous election.

The email, coming under the name of Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, has the subject line “Make them pay,” before diving right straight into encouraging Trump supporters to see Democrats as un-American. It then goes on to claim that “229 Democratic TRAITORS voted to impeach President Trump for NO REASON other than the fact that they don't like him.” That and, you know, the fact that he withheld military aid to extort Ukraine to launch a phony investigation into a political opponent.

It’s just the latest step in setting Trump up as a king (or dictator) in the eyes of his followers, and any opposition to him as therefore straight-up illegal, treasonous, un-American. But the reality is that that is the un-American move.

