Trump Campaign Lies About His Own Rally Goers

Kayleigh McEnany is the national press secretary for President Trump's reelection campaign. Brad Parscale is Trump's chest-thumping campaign manager. This morning, McEnany was on Twitter amplifying a message from Parscale about the rally Trump staged last night as counterprogramming to the Democratic debate:

57.9% who attended the @realDonaldTrump rally in Milwaukee last night Were NOT Republicans

Parscale posts one of these after every Trump rally -- a breakdown of statistics about the rallygoers (information that, of course, we can't verify). Parscale's point is always some variation on the same message: Behold the mighty power of our campaign. We're attracting independents. We're attracting Democrats. We're attracting non-whites. We're attracting new voters. We are a juggernaut, and resistance is futile.

There's just one thing about the stat McEnany highlighted:

57.9% Were NOT Republicans (Yuge!)

Tell us why that's not really impressive, Wisconsin Elections Commission:

Wisconsin does not register voters by party preference or affiliation....

Tell us more, VoteSmart.org:

In Wisconsin, voters may choose which party’s ballot to vote, but this decision is private and does not register the voter with that party.

So of course 57.9% weren't Republicans -- no one registered to vote in Wisconsin is a registered Republican. Or a registered member of any other party.

I don't trust Parscale's boasts, but this one is clearly intended to deceive. Yes, Trump's campaign chief is dishonest -- try to contain your astonishment.

Republished with permission from No More Mister Nice Blog