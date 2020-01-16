Politics
Trump Campaign Lies About His Own Rally Goers

Color us not-at-all-shocked that Trump 2020 lies in ways we can actually fact check. They just don't care.
By Steve M.
Kayleigh McEnany is the national press secretary for President Trump's reelection campaign. Brad Parscale is Trump's chest-thumping campaign manager. This morning, McEnany was on Twitter amplifying a message from Parscale about the rally Trump staged last night as counterprogramming to the Democratic debate:

Parscale posts one of these after every Trump rally -- a breakdown of statistics about the rallygoers (information that, of course, we can't verify). Parscale's point is always some variation on the same message: Behold the mighty power of our campaign. We're attracting independents. We're attracting Democrats. We're attracting non-whites. We're attracting new voters. We are a juggernaut, and resistance is futile.

There's just one thing about the stat McEnany highlighted:

57.9% Were NOT Republicans (Yuge!)

Tell us why that's not really impressive, Wisconsin Elections Commission:

Wisconsin does not register voters by party preference or affiliation....

Tell us more, VoteSmart.org:

In Wisconsin, voters may choose which party’s ballot to vote, but this decision is private and does not register the voter with that party.

So of course 57.9% weren't Republicans -- no one registered to vote in Wisconsin is a registered Republican. Or a registered member of any other party.

I don't trust Parscale's boasts, but this one is clearly intended to deceive. Yes, Trump's campaign chief is dishonest -- try to contain your astonishment.

Republished with permission from No More Mister Nice Blog

