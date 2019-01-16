Judge Jesse Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled against the 4th Reich for the addition of a citizenship question by Commerce Secretary walking Unisom Wilbur ‘Sweet-n-Low’ Ross to the 2020 census.

LATimes:

“Census experts applauded Furman’s ruling. “The Administration decided to play fast and loose with the census and received a strong, direct rebuke from the federal courts,” said Thomas Wolf, counsel with the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law. “Today’s ruling puts the wind at the backs of the challengers, not just in this case, but in all of the cases challenging the citizenship question around the country.”

Though this case will probably make its way to the Supreme Court, it’s a good ruling. The question was suggested by (ALLEGED) white supremacists/nationalists Steve Bannon and Hair Füror’s pocket Nazi, Stephan Miller, both of whom you can be assured had nothing political in mind.

