Tom 'General Zod' Homan Wants To Roust 7th Grade MS-13 Members

You know Tom Homan wants to put on his Halloween General Patton uniform.
By John AmatoJanuary 27, 2025

Borders Czar Tom 'General Zod' Homan will raid middle and elementary schools looking for MS-13 members because that's how fascists roll.

ABC News host Martha Raddatz put Zod on the hot seat when she questioned him about raiding elementary schools for phantom MS-13 members with brownshirts.

Using the term "national security" does not give you the right to do everything your twisted power trip demands, TOM.

RADDATZ: What criminals are hiding in schools? Middle schools, elementary schools, are you going to go into those? How many MS-13 members are at age 14 and 17?

ZOD: Many of them.

So, look, if it's a national security threat, public safety threat, and what you need to understand is a case-by-case basis. Name another agency, another law enforcement agency that has those type of requirements that they can't walk into a school or a doctor's office or on a medical campus.

No other agency has those standards.

These are well-trained officers with a lot of discretion, and when it comes to the sense of location, there's still going to be supervised review, so it's not like it's an open issue, but ICE officers should have discretion to decide if a national security threat or a public safety threat is in one of these facilities, then there should be an option for them to make the arrest.

RADDATZ: But someday you could go into those schools and grab people who are just in the country illegally?

ZOD: On a case-by-case basis, depending who they are, what the circumstances are.

Did General Zod say on a case-by-case basis? HAHAHA. Just like traitor Trump went on a case-by-case basis pardoning J6 insurrectionists. Oh wait, he didn't.

How is Homan going to know for sure if a kid is in a gang or just from an undocumented family?

What a farce.

Homan wants to build his personal SS force to round up any kid he chooses to appease the racist MAGAts and satisfy his ego, not to mention Trump's.

This is not going to end well.

Discussion

